After the Sunday news about the suspension of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, president Zelensky submitted to the Ukrainian parliament the draft resolution on her dismissal from the office.

The corresponding draft resolution No. 7567 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

The document says that in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, the president of Ukraine makes a proposal to grant the consent of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the dismissal of I. Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General.

The representative of the president of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine F. Venislavskyi is authorized to present this submission at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada.

Currently, the draft resolution is being considered out by the relevant parliamentary committee.