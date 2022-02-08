People will be polled on different range of political decisions in 'digitally and in real time' through new feature added to Diia state services app.

The polling feauture on Diya app is set to become a major ‘instrument of electronic democracy’ allowing people be more vocal about their political choices and claim more sway over ‘state decisions’ while government will feel out people views in ‘real-time digital mode’ , said Zelensky at the Diia Summit 2022 that opened in Kyiv with much furore on Monday.

The Ukrainian president said the unveiled feature of the Diia app heralds the ‘start of digital people rule’ .

The first polling to be launched shortly will have two questions asking Ukrainians to pick the name for e-service offering new benefits for old people and decide on which of e-services they find the most useful.

The president also informed that among new benefits old people can claim through Diia app after they get fully vaccinated will be free mobile phone and cheap monthly plans for it.

Overall, the new app feature will allow to survey people’s views on different aspects of political and social life and, according to Zelensky, help to fulfill his key election promises.