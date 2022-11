President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The information came from president’s spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov.

According to him, president Zelensky most probably will take part in the summit online.

‘In some format, of course, Volodymyr Zelenskyi will take part in the G20 summit. I cannot say more’, the official said.

Earlier, Ukraine’s foreign ministry claimed that Zelensky will not attend the summit if Putin does.