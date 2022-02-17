Ukraine's bid for NATO membership faces opposition not only in Moscow but by some alliance states as well, says Volodymyr Zelensky on a visit to Mariupol.

Ukraine’s president doubled down Kyiv can claim making ‘independent’ choices over it alignments.

As Kyiv is making great strides to make it happen, some actors in the west keep playing into Russia’s hands by throwing a wrench in our plan to join NATO, and it is ‘not a secret’, noted Zelensky.

Zelensky complained ‘misinterpretations’ can hurt Ukraine that has its NATO membership plan written in its constitution.

He though admitted the decision must be greenlighted by all 30 alliance members and hinted that Kyiv has no current plans to rush things with a referendum on joining NATO

We have an army standing at our border, and other countries need a harsh reality check over the situation, as it was Russia, not Ukraine, snatching up parts of the neighbor’s territory, Zelensky concluded.