During the press marathon Friday, Zelensky answered the question concerning his possible second term.

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he has not decided yet on the second-term presidency, shifting all responsibility to the Ukrainian people.

‘It will be decided by the society. I have not made the decision’, the president said.

He said that the decision would not be related to the format of the future coalition, and he himself did not plan such a long-term strategy. Volodymyr Zelensky claims that he understands people’s attitude to him, hears words of gratitude and critics regarding his mistakes. People’s attitude to the president will influence the decision to run or not for the second term.

He added he will make the decision with the family. ‘I have adult children; they suffer because of my profession. My daughter is at the age when she needs space and freedom, she does not want to live with security’, Zelensky said.

He concluded he will decide on the second term later.