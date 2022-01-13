13:47 Zelensky wants other countries to bring in ‘controls’ for Ukrainian oligarchs
13:33 Ukraine’s cyberpolice arrests hackers who made $1 million selling hack-for-hire services

12 January

18:41 Poroshenko’s lawyers ask court for hearing to be held on the day of his return, call for open court, – briefing statements
16:22 Ukrainian government brings in price controls for staple foods
14:32 Ukraine updates its mix-and-match regimen for Covid vaccines
12:18  Vita Bortnytska gets  blacklisted by Myrotvorets website
00:51 State ‘Rada’ TV mistakenly reports death of parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk

11 January

17:21 Petro Poroshenko is ‘enemy of Ukraine’, – Servant of the People MP Mazurashu
16:11 Gucci-clad Ukrainian police officer caught  drink-driving an unaccounted-for $175,000 Mersedes
13:27 Volodymyr Zelensky discusses Normandy format reboot with envoys from Germany and France
10:00 2 Ukrainian soldiers killed on Donbas frontline, Defense Ministry report

10 January

22:32 Ukrzaliznytsya confirms former MP Serhiy Leshchenko second term in advisory role
21:51 Opposition Platform for Life laments extension of  house arrest for its leader Viktor Medvedchuk
20:16 Vilni media group to appeal on the court decision freezing the assets of 5kanal and Prymyi TV channels
17:01 Ukrainian teenagers to be offered money to get a Covid shot, – new Zelensky’s directive
12:50 Ukraine mulls introduction of food stamps for low income families, Zelensky’s advisor
12:16 Another former Ukrainian comedian to start his own political party

09 January

08 January

07 January

16:38 Poroshenko’s lawyer refutes DBR statement regarding ‘Priamyi’ and ‘5 kanal’ TV channels

06 January

23:23 DBR claim Poroshenko decided to leave Ukraine when he got to know about charges, Poroshenko’s lawyer states shadowing
22:24 Ukraine’s government boasts record $ 68.24 billion export
21:23 Orthodox Church of Ukraine celebrates Christmas
20:11 Arrest of Petro Poroshenko’s assets: ‘European Solidarity’ party issues statement
11:53 Ukraine’s chief prosecutor took a ‘leave day’ when Petro Poroshenko’s indictment was issued, – lawyers
10:50 Kyiv court poised to freeze Poroshenko’s assets, – lawyer

05 January

21:35 Ukraine’s police officers quitting in droves. What we know so far
16:42 Medvedchuk bemoans daughter’s visa revocation by Swiss officials, calls it ‘politically motivated’
14:51 Security Council avoids questions on how ‘95 kvartal’ new TV series ended up on Russian TV
13:42 Kutya: history and recipe of traditional Ukrainian Christmas dish
10:52 Arrest of Ukrainian theatrical director Yevhen Lavrecnhuk in Italy. What we know so far

04 January

23:13 Ukrainian theater director arrested in Italy, ombudsperson reacts
23:05 Ukraine’s businesses sentiment about recovery in 2022 far from optimistic as survey shows
17:31 Zelensky and Kolomoyskyi reportedly staying in the same hotel
16:07 Golos senior MP provides his take on rivalry between Zelensky and Poroshenko
12:26 Ukraine’s gas storage sites report lower gas stocks than usual at this time of year
12:22 Russia-backed separatists gearing up reconnaissance

03 January

19:51 Gas market forecast from former head of Ukraine’s gas operator
08:45 Poroshenko on Putin’s ‘experiments’ in Ukraine and Belarus and future of Lukashenko

Zelensky wants other countries to bring in ‘controls’ for Ukrainian oligarchs

State security council is ordered by Zelensky to work out coordinated efforts to rein in Ukrainian oligarchs.

Thursday, 13 January 2022, 13:47

The Ukrainian president said the state security council should work out some ‘mechanism’ with ‘international partners’ so that Ukrainian oligarchs could feel the heat of a new ‘anti-oligarchs’ law’ far beyond Ukraine.

The revelation about the president’s plan  came from justice minister Denys Maluska.

In his interview for Rada TV channel, the minister said the president wants  other countries to bring in ‘additional controls’ for ‘assets and activities’ of the powerful Ukrainian businessmen and the president-led security council will ‘work on it’.

Such outside ‘controls’ will help rein in oligarchs who will know their businesses and assets in outher countries will ‘automatically’ suffer, said Denys Maluska, noting such mechanism will need some official agreements.

What is wrong with the ‘anti-oligarchs’ law?

The oligarchs law, a pet project of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, drew somewhat  mixed reactions from international experts.

The controversial law was signed by Zelensky on November 5.

Fareed Zakaria, a political commentator and the host of CNN’s weekly public affairs show, stated the law creates risks for freedom of the press in Ukraine.

Leading Swedish expert Anders Aslund joined the chorus of critics  saying  Volodymyr Zelensky was ’emulating’ policies of Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

 

