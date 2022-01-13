Zelensky wants other countries to bring in ‘controls’ for Ukrainian oligarchs

The Ukrainian president said the state security council should work out some ‘mechanism’ with ‘international partners’ so that Ukrainian oligarchs could feel the heat of a new ‘anti-oligarchs’ law’ far beyond Ukraine.
The revelation about the president’s plan came from justice minister Denys Maluska.
In his interview for Rada TV channel, the minister said the president wants other countries to bring in ‘additional controls’ for ‘assets and activities’ of the powerful Ukrainian businessmen and the president-led security council will ‘work on it’.
Such outside ‘controls’ will help rein in oligarchs who will know their businesses and assets in outher countries will ‘automatically’ suffer, said Denys Maluska, noting such mechanism will need some official agreements.
What is wrong with the ‘anti-oligarchs’ law?
The oligarchs law, a pet project of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, drew somewhat mixed reactions from international experts.
The controversial law was signed by Zelensky on November 5.
Fareed Zakaria, a political commentator and the host of CNN’s weekly public affairs show, stated the law creates risks for freedom of the press in Ukraine.
Leading Swedish expert Anders Aslund joined the chorus of critics saying Volodymyr Zelensky was ’emulating’ policies of Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.