Zelensky wants other countries to bring in ‘controls’ for Ukrainian oligarchs

State security council is ordered by Zelensky to work out coordinated efforts to rein in Ukrainian oligarchs.

The Ukrainian president said the state security council should work out some ‘mechanism’ with ‘international partners’ so that Ukrainian oligarchs could feel the heat of a new ‘anti-oligarchs’ law’ far beyond Ukraine.

The revelation about the president’s plan came from justice minister Denys Maluska.

In his interview for Rada TV channel, the minister said the president wants other countries to bring in ‘additional controls’ for ‘assets and activities’ of the powerful Ukrainian businessmen and the president-led security council will ‘work on it’.

Such outside ‘controls’ will help rein in oligarchs who will know their businesses and assets in outher countries will ‘automatically’ suffer, said Denys Maluska, noting such mechanism will need some official agreements.