On April 27, the members of the Zhytomyr Regional Council decided to ban the activities of the Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate in the territory of the region, Ukrinform reports.

‘To prohibit the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has an ecclesiastical-canonical connection with the Russian Orthodox Church, is its structural division and is in subordinate relations, in the territory of Zhytomyr region’, the decision says.

In addition, the regional council adopted an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the consideration of draft law No. 8371 of January 19, 2023 ‘On amending some laws of Ukraine regarding the activities of religious organizations in Ukraine’ and No. 8221 of November 23, 2022 ‘On ensuring the strengthening of national of security in the sphere of freedom of conscience and activity of religious organizations’.

Earlier, the members of the Zhytomyr City Council voted at the session for an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada regarding banning the Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate.