According to Dnipro region Valentyn Reznichenko, four Russian barrages hit Nikolol community overnight on Wednesday. There was no immediate information about the casualtines.

Three more enemy attacks rocked Margantets, leaving one the site of an local company damaged. There are emergency teams on the site attending to the situation but it is still unclear how serious the damage was.

The attack impact in Nikopol was more pronounced – it damaged 11 houses, a school, and a local solar panel plant.

‘It cut off the power line. Electricians are repairing it,’ said Reznichenko.

The other communities, luckily, were spared of attacks.