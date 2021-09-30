‘Bukvy’ continues a series of articles about MPs, looking into Ruslan Stefanchuk’s biography and incomes.

Biography

Ruslan Stefanchuk was born in 1976 in Ternopil. He studied at Khmelnytsky institute of regional management and law and then at Khmelnytsky National University. Later, he obtained a Ph.D degree in law and the academic title of professor.

From 2000 to 2011, Stefanchuk worked at Khmelnytsky institute of regional management and law, where he held the position of vice-rector.

In 2011, he started to work at the Verkhovna Rada being the head of the department of national legislation development.

In 2013-2016, Stefanchuk worked at the National Academy of the Prosecutor’s Office as the head of the department and vice-rector.

From 2016 to 2018, he worked at the Higher School of Advocacy of the National Bar Association of Ukraine.

In 2019, Stefanchuk became an adviser to the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the same year, he became an MP from the ‘Servant of the People’ party.

Tax declaration

According to Stefanchuk’s declaration for 2020, he owns an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 93.4 m2. He also owns a plot of land in Belohorodka, Kyiv region, with an area of 10 acres and an unfinished manor house with an area of 270 m2. Together with his wife and son, he owns an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 101.8 m2.

His wife and parents also have some real estate in Khmelnytsky.

The Stefanchuk family owns a library of about 5,000 books, an ancient icon, and a set of jewelry. The cost of all this is not mentioned.

The family also owns several cars and shares in a law company.

Last year, Ruslan Stefanchuk’s income made:

almost 596 thousand UAH salary as an MP;

60 thousand UAH from the lease of property;

18,920 UAH as payment of utility costs by the tenant;

43,083 UAH lifetime payment for the title of a member of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine;

3,726 UAH of the Yaroslav the Wise Award.

His wife’s income last year included:

850 thousand UAH of income from business activities;

385 thousand UAH of salary from full time;

16,796 UAH salary from part-time job;

31,226 UAH of insurance payments.

Maryna Stefanchuk also received a non-monetary gift of UAH 864,846 from her mother.It is not mentioned what it is, but usually real estate, securities, movable property, etc. can be hidden under it.

The family has 25 different bank accounts.

Scandal of renting an apartment from mother-in-law

According to ‘Chesno’ watchdog, Stefanchuk rented an apartment from his mother-in-law and received compensation from the state budget.

In a comment to ‘Chesno’, Stefanchuk confirmed that he really lived in that apartment at the time of the interview (November 2019).

When asked whether he paid for the rent of his mother-in-law premises, Stefanchuk answered positively.

At the same time, Stefanchuk received compensation for housing from the state budget.

After the scandal, the leader of the ‘Servant of the People’ parliamentary group, David Arahamiya, said that Stefanchuk would return money to the budget.