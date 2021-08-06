The Independence Day concert raised many questions because of an ambiguous list of participants and paid admission under the guise of ‘charity’. Let’s try to find answers to these questions.

On August 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented mass events dedicated to the Independence Day of Ukraine. Among them, he announced a concert.

Subsequently, the website of the concert presented its participants.

Who will take part?

The concert participants are Serhii Babkin, Iryna Bilyk, Oleh Vynnyk, JAMALA, Okean Elzy, Verka Serdyuchka, Tina Karol, DOROFEEVA, DZIDZIO, GO_A, KAZKA, MONATIK, MOZGI, Sofia Rotaru, Ruslana, Nina Matvienko, Natalia Mohylevska, Olya Polyakova, Oleksandr Ponomariov, Potap, SKRYABIN, SKY, TNMK, ‘Vopli Vidopliasova’, ‘Braty Hadiukiny’, BRUTTO, TAYANNA, Arsen Mirzoyan, Liudmyla Monastyrska, Taras Petrynenko, Khrystyna Solovii, Valentyn Dytiuk, Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and the National Academic Ensemble named after P. Virskyi.

Therefore, 35 performers will take part in the Independence Day concert. Among them, there are those who regularly perform on the territory of the aggressor state, illegally visit Crimea, take off their pants in front of the Russian public, and sing songs with Russian performers who publicly support the Russian aggression.

Oleh Vynnyk

Oleh Vynnyk has a solid background of ambiguous statements and speeches, and does not publicly announce his position on Crimea.

In 2019, Oleh appeared in a video with Russian stars calling for peace. In the video, Russian show business figures, some of whom had previously openly supported Vladimir Putin’s policies, were in T-shirts with the words ‘peace to all’ and sang a song whose main idea was a call for peace.

After a wave of negativity, Vynnyk said that he had thought it was a flash mob, which he agreed to, and was not going to participate in the video with Russian stars.

Prior to that, he had said that he did not know whom Crimea belonged. Then, he apologized for his words, but did not express a specific position on Crimea. Moreover, he added that he did not understand why it was possible to have rest in Crimea, but not to perform.

On the ‘day of silence’ before the presidential election in Belarus, Vynnyk was to give a concert in Brest. Vynnyk’s concert director Serhii Bukshin could not specify at whose invitation and on what terms Oleh Vynnyk was going to Belarus.

The concert was canceled due to mass refusals of singers to participate in it. At the same time, Oleh Vynnyk did not publicly refuse to participate in the concert.

In October 2020, Vynnyk performed at the wedding of Viktor Medvedchuk’s stepson.

Recently, Vynnyk was criticized for translating into Russian an ad for his concert on ‘Inter’ TV channel.

Sofia Rotaru

Last year, Sofia Rotaru performed in Russia, and then took part in the concert of ‘95 kvartal’.

Earlier, Rotaru got in a great scandal. At first, her sister stated that the star helped ATO veterans with money.

At that time, Rotaru was actively performing in Russia, so a scandal broke out. As a result, Rotary’s concert director Serhii Lavrov said on the Russian propaganda program ‘60 Minutes’ that Rotaru ‘never sponsored the war’.

Verka Serdyuchka

In October 2020, Andrii Danylko (aka Verka Serdyuchka) also performed at the wedding of Viktor Medvedchuk’s stepson.

In 2019, in the image of Verka Serdyuchka, he gave an interview to the Russian propaganda program ‘60 Minutes’ and said that all potential Eurovision contestants were asked about Crimea. In addition, in 2018, he publicly stated that he performed in Russia at private concerts.

DOROFEEVA, MOZGI and Potap

All these performers need to be considered together. After all, Nadia Dorofeeva (DOROFEEVA) and a member of MOZGI band Oleksii Zavhorodnyi were members of ‘Vremya i Steklo’ band for a long time. Their producer was Potap (also a member of MOZGI band).

In 2017, during a concert in Anapa (Russia), Zavhorodnyi told Russian children, ‘You are the future of our country’.

Six months earlier, the band ‘Vremya i Steklo’ gave a concert in Moscow.

In 2020, ‘Vremya i Steklo’ also performed at the wedding of Viktor Medvedchuk’s stepson. In 2014, at the award of ‘RU TV Russia’ in Moscow, Potap thanked the Russians for accepting Ukrainian artists and took off his pants on stage.

It should be noted that by that time, Russia had already annexed Crimea. There were battles near Slovyansk and the first clash for the Donetsk airport had already taken place.

Serhii Babkin

Serhii Babkin also enjoys touring in Russia. Moreover, he even stated on his Facebook page that this was his ‘unpopular but grounded decision’.

In 2017, he was supposed to perform in Lviv, but the concert was disrupted by activists due to Babkin’s tour in Russia. Babkin met with activists, but the parties did not find mutual understanding, so it was decided to cancel the concert.

In 2020, he recorded a joint track with the actress of ‘95 kvartal’ Olena Kravets.

Iryna Bilyk

In 2015, Bilyk went to the occupied Crimea via Moscow, i.e. illegally crossed the border. In Crimea, she had fun with Filip Kirkorov, who was recently banned from entering Ukraine by the SBU.

In 2020, President Zelensky awarded Irina Bilyk the Order of Princess Olha. In addition, this year he came to Bilyk’s concert and personally congratulated her on her anniversary.

"Ти наша любов": Зеленський прийшов на ювілейний концерт Білик pic.twitter.com/6Ahxf27sEB — Букви (@Bykvu) May 22, 2021

Bilyk went to Minsk for a New Year’s reception to the unrecognized President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and gave a concert there.

Bonus: Olya Polyakova, Natalia Mohylevska and the National Academic Ensemble named after P. Virskyi

Olya Polyakova featured in a performance with Filip Kirkorov at a concert in Dubai on the ‘Day of National Unity of the Russian Federation’. Earlier, the singer stated that she refused concerts in Russia and in the occupied regions of Ukraine.

Natalia Mohylevska rarely gets into the media space now. However, in 2004, she announced her support for Yanukovych on a TV channel. In addition, in 2010, she went on tour in support of Yulia Tymoshenko. In 2019, Mohylevska stated that Ukrainian artists did not have the right to tour Russia.

National Academic Ensemble did not tour Russia, but performed at concerts of ‘95 kvartal’, which was previously headed by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Who sells tickets?

The concert website has an active link to the company that sells tickets. This is carabas.com service.

The cost of tickets ranges from 200 to 2700 UAH.

In addition, the website of the Independence Day concert states that the concert is charitable and is aimed at supporting ‘Marchuk Art Foundation’. It was founded to ‘realize the idea of the President of Ukraine to create a center of contemporary art – Ivan Marchuk Museum’.

That is, it turns out that the concert promotes President Zelensky and his ‘ideas’. It is done for taxpayers’ money under the guise of ‘charity’.