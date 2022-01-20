In the Facebook video Wednesday, president Zelensky addressed Ukrainians not to panic and ‘not to stock on buckwheat and matches’.

The Ukrainian segment of social media responded to Zelensky speech with a burst of irony and sarcasm.

Social media users joked on the ‘buckwheat exchange rate’ and said that if the president calls on not to panic then the situation is really bad.

Ukrainians also mentioned that Zelensky video address became the first official reaction of state authorities to the Russian buildup at the borders, and this response came only after the visit of US secretary of the state Anthony Blinken. People also say Zelensky speech is like Stalin’s statements on the eve of Hitler’s invasion.

Internet users said that the US and Great Britain have been warning against possible Russian aggression for long and only the Ukrainian authorities do not recognize the threat.

The whole president’s address can be characterized with one phrase – Don’t look up!