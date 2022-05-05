The Telegram channel called ‘Victims. Remembrance. Mariupol” collects the names and stories of the people who died in the Russian onslaught on Mariupol.

‘Ivan Grynko (2005-2022) died after shelling hit his house in Mariupol.’

Ivan just turned 17 and his whole future stretched before him and was cut short after Russia came in to ‘liberate’ him from ‘Nazis’. Instead it took his life and he will never be able to love, suffer, aspire, learn things, be happy or loathe.

photo by Zagybli.Pamyat.Mariupol/Telegram

‘Oleksandr Lotkov, 61-years-old Mariuopol school janitor. Called ‘Uncle Sasha’, he helped people in the school shelter that provided cover for over 180 locals and died on March 10 after he stepped out after a night shelling.’

This brief account of his death tells so much of the man and his life. He was caring, protective. He loved his work and people. Like many others, uncle Sasha perished only because Russian troops were rushing to get their bloody work done before May 9 when Russia holds their parades bragging about their ‘victory’ in WWII. .

The Telegram channel has already catalogued the stories of 753 people who perished in the Russian onslaught on Mariupol.

Each story has a line citing the cause of their deaths. They are laconic and grim.

‘Shelling’.

‘Shrapnel wound’. ‘

Was driving his family out of the city, they came under mortar fire’.

‘Found with bruises, had hands ties and eyes duct-taped’.

‘Died with her mom’. ‘Direct hit in the house/car’.

‘In a fire caused by shelling’.

‘Died for shrapnel wounds while putting out a fire in the house saving a woman and her little child’.

‘The heart failure’.

‘Shot in the car’.

‘Died for hunger and dehidration’.

‘Killed’.

‘House was hit’.

‘Due to an illness caused by stress exacerbated by the ongoing combat operations and shortage of medicines’.

‘Died in Grad missile attack’. ‘

Died under the rubble with her son Mykola’.

‘Ran with his father to save a grandmother and got killed after the shell hit their apartment’.

The Telegram channel has mentions of mass graves.

‘The mass grave at Peremogy 97 Street, the killed people were buried in the shell crater, don’t know the names and have no images of them’.

photo by Zagybli.Pamyat.Mariupol/ Telegram

The records are upsetting. They bring together people who lost their dear ones to the war that keep crippling people’s lives.

‘Today I have learnt about the death of my husband, Vitaliy Voytov. He was born in 1984. Now he is on the premises of our house in 17 Rimsky-Korsakov street, still not buried.. My sun, I love you, You was my loving man – Your wife and daughter Anastasia- you were the best stepfather.

Rest in heaven, we will remember you and love, will never forget you, you are in our heart. Wait for me, I will be with you, I will not be able to live without you! Love you, my dear!’

There are photos of those who were ‘lucky’ to have a last resting place in the regular graveyard, and not in the mass grave or forever trapped in the rubble of the building destroyed by shelling.

Ivan Gagarin July 13, 2010- April 2, 2022

Anna Gagarina October 10 – April 2, 2022

photo by Zagybli.Pamyat.Mariupol/ Telegram

Brother Vanya was 12, his little sister Anya was 9…

Russian state television would eagerly brand both kids ‘Nazis’. Or would dryly report Russian forces destroyed ‘one more site of Ukraine’s military infrastucture’.

‘Serhiy Parashchevin. Died on April 7 near his house at the railway station, went to bury his brother Pavlo and was killed by a sniper. Buried with his brother on the lot near their house.’

There are records about killed children. There were many killed kids. People are pouring out their sorrow.

‘It is 40th day after the death of our fair, loved boy. Andriy Volyk (June 13, 1996 – March 24, 2022). Buried at Vynohradne. Eternal memory. We remember, love, grieve. Rest in peace, our dear’

I can look up my Instagram sometimes to take my mind off this stream of death accounts. People there call on each other: “Let us help make these stories about Putin war crimes known in Russia, let them know the truth’.

You should have no illusions. Russians know the truth. They know that Russia is slaughtering Ukrainians. They have nothing against the fact. Killing people, kids or adults, is not a problem for them as long as it can be explained. And this is what Russian television has been tasked with, it is doing a great job.

‘Tetyana Bakanova died on March 3 at 12 Meotidy Street, 2 driveway. Died at the entrance door after a shell hit the house. She is not buried. Mommy, you will always be in my heart!

Until every Russian has his or her child, or a neighbor, buried in the backyard of their house, or at the city flowerbed… Very likely they will not be able to do so as you can do when you are in the line of fire. Or they may end up in the situation when they have no-one who could bury their dear people. Or will be unable to do so because of the rubble. Because of shelling. Until then, Russians will hardly understand anything. Nazi propaganda Russia is fueling in its war against Ukraine and the civilized world is about religion, not hard facts. Their religion is to bring death, pain, fear. Russians are missioners of evil.

‘My son-in-law Valentyn Filkevych, born in 1977. He died on March 15 after the shell hit our yard in 65 Olimpiyska St. Buried in the shell crater, in the green zone, between 65 Olimpiyska St. and 7 130th Tahanroh Division St.

Buried in the shell crater.. The phrase sounds surreal.

Putin is not a madman. He is just methodically pursuing his goal to terminate Ukrainians. Russia is orchestrating the new genocide of the Ukrainian people. And he has full support from 140 million of Russians.

Anastasiya Khadzhava, 27-years-old. Her daughter Caroline was aged 2,5 years. She died along with her father in Mariupol drama theater. Her granparents and elder sister, 7-year old Lera, survived.

photo by Zagybli.Pamyat.Mariupol/ Telegram

This photo from Anastasiya’s Instagram page dates back to July, 2020. Caroline was 11 month old. Her mother captioned the photo with words wishing her baby a happy life.

photo by Zagybli.Pamyat.Mariupol/ Telegram

Two years later, her life was claimed by Vladimir Putin, the Russian army, and the Russian people.

Anastasiya posted her last Instagram photo on February 6, 2022. She was at the skating rink, careless and full of life.

A month later, Russian shelling turned the local theater where their family took refuge into their last resting place. The attack left some 600 people buried in the rubble.

These days, Russia-led city workers are busy clearing the debris in the city, scurrying to ‘clean things up’ before May 9 to celebrate their ‘Victory Day’. They are using mobile crematoriums to cover up their war crimes. Mariupol drama theater was a landmark site. Not anymore. In few days, its ruins will see the marching Russian parade that will come trampling people’s dead bodies, lives, hearts.

Mariuopol has been turned into one mass grave, with a waving Russian flag stuck in its heart. It is the flag of murderers, looters, and rapists.

‘Never cease to be a good person because of bad men’, Anastasya captioned one of her Intstagram photos.

Nastya, we will never go bad. We will restore justice for you, your daughter Caroline, who didn’t live to see her 3rd birthday, for your husband, for 7-year old Lera, who was left an orphan.

Writing stories like this one is not my job. I am just part of the team of ‘Victims. Rememberence. Mariupol’ Telegram channel. I wish I could never see names of my dear people listed in its posts.