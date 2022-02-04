‘Bukvy’ continues to publish investigative materials about how government officials and their surrogates use fake accounts to promote narratives on Facebook.

The New Year has come, time is passing and everything is changing, but some things remain the same – for example, the ‘bots army’ of president Volodymyr Zelensky on social networks.

In 2021, ‘Bukvy’ tracked down the widespread use of fake accounts for the president’s PR, the promotion and protection of his team members, including presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak and minister of digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. It should be noted that president Zelensky does not respond to requests to comment on the use of bots.

However, Facebook responded to the ‘Bukvy’ investigation by blocking a network of bots we had uncovered. These bots, in addition to the presidential team, were also used to promote PM Volodymyr Groysman.

The use of social networks for misinformation continues despite the efforts of Facebook. If back in 2020 bot farms mostly praised the president, devoting fewer resources to criticizing his opponents, now we see the increased attacks at the opposition politicians and people who criticize the president.

The intensification of the bot army activity is observed during the events to which the President’s office reacts quite painfully. One of the brightest triggers was the return of Petro Poroshenko in January which provoked a flurry of similar comments, mostly in the format of the same pictures. The choice of format is obvious – writing thousands of meaningful comments requires skills, time and resources, and even the script program can publish the same pictures.

The favorite topics of such comments are the ties of Petro Poroshenko to Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the ‘Opposition Platform for Life’, a party with pro-Russian rhetoric. This smear campaign coincided in a strange way with the same information campaign that came from people close to the government. The most striking manifestation was, in fact, the criminal proceeding against Petro Poroshenko

What does the activity of bots look like in practice? Usually, this is just spam of short phrases or, more often, images in the comments to a post that contains criticism of the presidential team. For example, the screenshots below are the comments on one (!) post on ‘Bukvy’ page on Facebook. Key words ‘Poroshenko’ and ‘Zelensky’ are enough to trigger a stream of spam.

If to look at the Facebook pages of such ‘commentators’, it turns out that they are filled with a minimum amount of content – at best, flowers or cats on the avatar or cover, a few photos and endless reposts of positive materials about the government and negative – about the opposition. In addition, they are often just clean profiles with a few friends, mostly the same bots.

Everything goes on according to a proven scheme: first, clone groups that publish articles from sites (albeit different in title, but almost identical in design and content), then there are accounts that write laudatory comments, a large portion of clickbait content. This is a formula for success.

Such methods are not new and government representatives periodically use them, generating material for ‘Bukvy’ investigations. Even though Facebook is responding to these investigations, the stubbornness of their use is impressive – whenever something critical is written about Zelensky, a ‘support team’ appears in the comments. They usually use the same type of pictures or template phrases.

Some accounts have a ‘top fan’ tag on the ‘Bukvy’ Facebook page. The user receives the status of a ‘top fan’ if he/she often comments the page. Simply put, the activity of such profiles is so high that the algorithm of the social network fails. It also means that the ‘Bukvy’ page is monitored by bot farms administrators and the page is under a constant threat of a ban.

Usually, such ‘top fun’ pages are, as expected, almost empty. However, now we are interested not so much in the content of these pages, but in the preferences of some of them. We observe a certain pattern there.

If to look at them, one can notice the following trend: they are subscribed to a variety of ‘news’ groups mixed with pages of neutral themes. These ‘news’ groups stand out among other pages.

There are long-running and new pages replacing the deleted ones – some of them were registered only in the fall of 2021.

One may ask, ‘why Armenia?’ here and why did the services of foreign ‘influencers’ suddenly become so popular? This is not the first month that the trend of involving specialists from abroad has existed

The pages must be decorated in patriotic and blue-yellow tones, so that we do not forget that this is a Ukrainian page:

In general, the main activity of these communities is posts from ‘news’ sites. The pieces of news in the different groups is surprisingly similar:

The news says Ukrainian singer has died, but Mr. Vynnyk fans need not worry – everything is ok with him. It is just a clickbait content.

Although the sites where the piece of ‘news’ is posted are different, they are also very similar. For the most part, the difference in design is minimal:

The advertising on these pages is just monotonous and simple.

This advertising post is definitely the most popular:

Here we can see ‘push class’ phrase, which has never been used on Facebook, but is used in Russian social network ‘Odnoklasniki’, and Russian currency though the group is positioned as an Armenian one.

Although such groups post a lot of neutral content, you can regularly find positive clickbait news about Volodymyr Zelensky and critical or even fake about Petro Poroshenko:

Group administrators also do not forget about the agenda: after president Zelensky is criticized, they pile in with slamming comments.

These pages attacked Dmytro Gordon and Olesya Batsman after their criticism of Zelensky and participation in the discussion of the Wagnergate scandal. Zelensky ‘Kvartal 95’ even mocked Dmytro and Olesya in a TV show, showing them in the bedroom and saying they receive money for criticizing Zelensky. Zelensky and his top aide were present in the concert hall during this show.

Bots attacked TV presenter Savik Shuster when he discussed in his program the same Wagner group scandal:

Geo Leros also got slammed after criticism of the president and his team:

Yuriy Butusov, a journalist who took an active part in investigating the failure of a special operation to detain the Wagnerians and argued with Volodymyr Zelensky during his press conference, later found himself in a situation where investigators opened criminal proceedings against him for ‘planning, preparing, resolving and waging an aggressive war’:

Bots flood with commentary and posts targeting Dmytro Razumkov who headed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and was later dismissed by the votes of ‘Servant of the People’ after a conflict erupted between him and the presidential team. Razumkov created his own political force and announced own presidential ambitions:

All the headlines and news above have one thing in common: the president is good and wins; his critics are bad and lose.

Sometimes such groups post critical posts about Volodymyr Zelensky, but when it happens, the comments gather president’s fans who support his activities in every way, regardless of the content of criticism.

Although in other posts such an activity is not observed among the president’s ‘fans’ and you can see more diversity of opinion: for example, in the screenshots below you can see the controversy between the pages of supporters of Volodymyr Zelensky and Petro Poroshenko.

Sometimes something incomprehensible happens in the comments – the post about Zelensky and the oligarchs has comments congratulating on the New Year and thanking the defenders (obviously referring to the Ukrainian military), and has stickers not related to the post itself.

Probably, in this way, the bot farm tries to bypass the algorithm of the social network, artificially creating fake activity under the posts of the page, so that Facebook gives it a higher priority.

All this demonstrates that the bot farm prefer quantity to quality of content. In addition to the obvious attempts to manipulate public opinion, such pages create another problem – they actually make it impossible for real people to use the social network.

People have to deal with spam of comments with horrible errors and spam of images – all this prevents normal communication of users who would like to participate in the discussion of the post. The existence of bot farms evidences the fact that Facebook’s fight against fake news, misinformation and bot farms is still far from victorious.