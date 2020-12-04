Что будет?

• Три дня, три потока, доклады, виртуальные круглые столы, воркшопы.

• Эксперты из NASA, Masterсard, AWS, Viseo, DataArt, многие из которые еще ни разу не выступали в СНГ

• Спикеры — практикующие , каждый день работающие с Cloud, ML, AI

• Виртуальные круглые столы по направлениям: Travel и Innovations, где будет возможность не только присоединиться послушать, но и узнать мнение экспертов по волнующим вопросам и подискутировать

Билеты.

Докладчики:

● Igor Halperin, Fidelity Investment on AI Asset Management & Reinforcement Learning

● Allan Wellenstein, Head DataArt Solution Design consulting group

● Eugene Roytburg, Fractal Analytics on Future of Decision Making, AI, Automated Intelligence

● Aleksandr Izumov, Senior Solutions Architect, AWS

● Emil Matsakh, Expert in Finance, Data, Analytics, AI, and ML

● Eric Todd Engel, Strategy & Analytics Specialist, Master in Management of Technology from New York University

● Eugene Kolker, Executive Vice President, Global Enterprise Services and Co-Director, AI Center of Excellence

● Andrey Dereza, Head of DataArt Dnipro

● Maxim Bastion, Chief Coordinator of Business Development Backoffice

● Konstantin Izotov, QA automation engineer

● Vasyl Barna, Senior .NET Developer, DataArt

● Darko Merzaries, Software Developer, Amazon

● Dmitry Selishchev Senior Python Developer, DataArt

● Pavel Knorr, Senior Developer, Teamlead, DataArt

● Lyudmila Dezhkina, ML & AI Expert, DataArt

● Alexander Kondufurov, Software Engineer, Architect & Data Scientist

● Aleksandr Patrushev, AI Specialist Solutions Architect, AWS

● Ihor Leontiev, Cloud Solution Architect, VISEO

● Andrii Latysh, ML & Data Science Engineer and Consultant

● Max Zavgorodny, Senior Developer, DataArt

● Mariya Davydova, Head of Product, Neo.ru

Подробности и регистрация: https://it-nonstop.net