Что будет?
• Три дня, три потока, доклады, виртуальные круглые столы, воркшопы.
• Эксперты из NASA, Masterсard, AWS, Viseo, DataArt, многие из которые еще ни разу не выступали в СНГ
• Спикеры — практикующие , каждый день работающие с Cloud, ML, AI
• Виртуальные круглые столы по направлениям: Travel и Innovations, где будет возможность не только присоединиться послушать, но и узнать мнение экспертов по волнующим вопросам и подискутировать
Докладчики:
● Igor Halperin, Fidelity Investment on AI Asset Management & Reinforcement Learning
● Allan Wellenstein, Head DataArt Solution Design consulting group
● Eugene Roytburg, Fractal Analytics on Future of Decision Making, AI, Automated Intelligence
● Aleksandr Izumov, Senior Solutions Architect, AWS
● Emil Matsakh, Expert in Finance, Data, Analytics, AI, and ML
● Eric Todd Engel, Strategy & Analytics Specialist, Master in Management of Technology from New York University
● Eugene Kolker, Executive Vice President, Global Enterprise Services and Co-Director, AI Center of Excellence
● Andrey Dereza, Head of DataArt Dnipro
● Maxim Bastion, Chief Coordinator of Business Development Backoffice
● Konstantin Izotov, QA automation engineer
● Vasyl Barna, Senior .NET Developer, DataArt
● Darko Merzaries, Software Developer, Amazon
● Dmitry Selishchev Senior Python Developer, DataArt
● Pavel Knorr, Senior Developer, Teamlead, DataArt
● Lyudmila Dezhkina, ML & AI Expert, DataArt
● Alexander Kondufurov, Software Engineer, Architect & Data Scientist
● Aleksandr Patrushev, AI Specialist Solutions Architect, AWS
● Ihor Leontiev, Cloud Solution Architect, VISEO
● Andrii Latysh, ML & Data Science Engineer and Consultant
● Max Zavgorodny, Senior Developer, DataArt
● Mariya Davydova, Head of Product, Neo.ru
Подробности и регистрация: https://it-nonstop.net