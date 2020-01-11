Об этом пишет CNN.

Полиция США Капитолия подтвердила, что в пятницу, 10 января, были арестованы 147 человек.

Хоакин Феникс на акции протеста высказался о связи климата с производством мяса и молока. А Мартин Шин призвал бороться с изменениями климата. “Пусть наша страна проснется!” – заявил он.

  • В Мадриде (Испания) состоялся многотысячный марш в защиту климата, к которому присоединилась 16-летняя шведская экоактивистка Грета Тунберг.