Об этом пишет CNN.

Полиция США Капитолия подтвердила, что в пятницу, 10 января, были арестованы 147 человек.

Хоакин Феникс на акции протеста высказался о связи климата с производством мяса и молока. А Мартин Шин призвал бороться с изменениями климата. “Пусть наша страна проснется!” – заявил он.

He’s done it again 👏

Joaquin Phoenix is the embodiment of “Never Be Silent”. A true activist for animals and the planet.

You have to hear what he has to say about what you can do to help combat climate change TODAY. pic.twitter.com/kyFBDhwaQO

— PETA (@peta) 10 января 2020 г.