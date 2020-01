UATV’s Last Broadcast Day

January 12, 2020, is the last day for English news at UATV. The Ukrainian government has decided to shut down international broadcasting, and to close the Arabic, Crimean Tatar, and English language departments. Over the past three years, the English news service team here at UATV had a common aim of delivering real and truthful news about Ukraine. We would be happy to say “to be continued,” but instead we bring you the final story this hour.

