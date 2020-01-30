Об этом она сообщила в своем профиле в Instagram.
Тунберг также зарегистрирует в качестве товарных знаков название молодежного движения “Fridays For Future” (“Пятницы ради будущего”) и его шведский аналог “Skolstrejk for klimatet” (дословно – “Школьная забастовка ради климата”). “Fridays For Future” – движение школьников, которое Тунберг инициировала своими акциями протеста в защиту климата.
“К сожалению, все еще есть люди, которые пытаются выдать себя за меня или лживо заявляют, что они “представляют” меня, чтобы общаться с известными людьми, политиками, СМИ, деятелями искусства и так далее”, — отметила Тунберг.
Она уточнила, что ее имя, а также название молодежного движения без разрешения используются в коммерческих целях: в маркетинге, при продаже товаров, сборе денежных средств и так далее.
“Мое имя и название “Fridays for Future” постоянно используют в коммерческих целях безо всякого согласия. Это происходит, к примеру, в маркетинге, при продаже продукции и сборе денег людьми якобы от моего имени или от имени движения. Вот почему я подала заявку на регистрацию моего имени, а также – “Fridays For Future”, “Skolstrejk for klimatet” и так далее в качестве торговых знаков. Это действие нужно для защиты движения и его деятельности”, – написала Тунберг.
Регистрация в качестве торговой марки позволит активистке предпринимать юридические шаги в отношении нарушителей.
“Уверяю, что ни я, ни другие участники школьных забастовок абсолютно не заинтересованы в товарных знаках. Но, к сожалению, это необходимо сделать”, – написала она.
Тунберг также проинформировала, что вместе со своей семьей основывает фонд. По ее словам, он уже зарегистрирован и существует, но еще не работает.
“Когда фонд полностью заработает, я расскажу вам больше. Целью фонда будет содействие экологической, климатической и социальной устойчивости, а также психическому здоровью “, – уточнила активистка.
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation… First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they “represent” me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted – and even misled – by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can – and must – not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
