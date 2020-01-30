Об этом она сообщила в своем профиле в Instagram.

Тунберг также зарегистрирует в качестве товарных знаков название молодежного движения “Fridays For Future” (“Пятницы ради будущего”) и его шведский аналог “Skolstrejk for klimatet” (дословно – “Школьная забастовка ради климата”). “Fridays For Future” – движение школьников, которое Тунберг инициировала своими акциями протеста в защиту климата.

“К сожалению, все еще есть люди, которые пытаются выдать себя за меня или лживо заявляют, что они “представляют” меня, чтобы общаться с известными людьми, политиками, СМИ, деятелями искусства и так далее”, — отметила Тунберг.

Она уточнила, что ее имя, а также название молодежного движения без разрешения используются в коммерческих целях: в маркетинге, при продаже товаров, сборе денежных средств и так далее.

“Мое имя и название “Fridays for Future” постоянно используют в коммерческих целях безо всякого согласия. Это происходит, к примеру, в маркетинге, при продаже продукции и сборе денег людьми якобы от моего имени или от имени движения. Вот почему я подала заявку на регистрацию моего имени, а также – “Fridays For Future”, “Skolstrejk for klimatet” и так далее в качестве торговых знаков. Это действие нужно для защиты движения и его деятельности”, – написала Тунберг.

Регистрация в качестве торговой марки позволит активистке предпринимать юридические шаги в отношении нарушителей.

“Уверяю, что ни я, ни другие участники школьных забастовок абсолютно не заинтересованы в товарных знаках. Но, к сожалению, это необходимо сделать”, – написала она.

Тунберг также проинформировала, что вместе со своей семьей основывает фонд. По ее словам, он уже зарегистрирован и существует, но еще не работает.

“Когда фонд полностью заработает, я расскажу вам больше. Целью фонда будет содействие экологической, климатической и социальной устойчивости, а также психическому здоровью “, – уточнила активистка.