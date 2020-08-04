Об этом сообщают #Буквы.

Во вторник, 4 августа, в ливанской столице произошел крупный пожар. Большие столбы красного дыма видно во всем городе.

#BREAKING – Injuries in #Beirut, #Lebanon are "in the thousands", per local media. Video shows the MASSIVE explosion in slow motion. pic.twitter.com/btwPiDmIlo — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 4, 2020

По информации государственного информационного агентства Ливана NNA, пожар произошел на складе взрывчатых веществ в порту.

Сильные взрывы были слышны по всему городу. Корреспондент AFP с места происшествия сообщает, что взрывов было два.

#BREAKING Two explosions in Beirut port left dozens wounded: security source pic.twitter.com/zArVkVHuVG — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 4, 2020

A video I received on WhatsApp of the scalr of explosion in #Beirut, confirming it was at the port. pic.twitter.com/bIkcyfsi0o — Bissan Fakih (@BissanCampaigns) August 4, 2020

В комментариях изданию Reuters очевидцы происшествия рассказали, что мощной взрывной волной были выбиты окна в домах местных жителей.

“Я увидела огненный шар и дым, поднимающийся над Бейрутом. Люди кричали и бегали, истекающих кровью. Балконы зданий обрушились. Стекла в высотных зданиях разбивались и падали на улицу”, — говорили свидетели.

My father in #Beirut says "we were hit by an atomic bomb". Indescribable destruction in #lebanon. pic.twitter.com/kQBzesLVzr — Mohamad Ali Harissi (@aleeharissi) August 4, 2020

Фото и видео очевидцев свидетельствуют, что были повреждены десятки зданий и транспортных средств. Улицы города усеяны обломками зданий и стеклом.

Smoke from explosion(s) at Port still visible. Shards of glass still bursting from windows and falling over our heads pic.twitter.com/EW7uo4SLsc — Maya Gebeily (@GebeilyM) August 4, 2020

This is #Beirut. This is how our hearts look like. Beirut is us, & we’re done here. It’s all over. Hope warlords & world powers feel better now. People died. People are injured. People lost everything. Port is destroyed. Whatever was left to feed or fuel us might as well be gone pic.twitter.com/2WNNi8nwv1 — Maya Ammar (@mayaammar) August 4, 2020

We are praying for the people of #Beirut after a massive explosion rocked the city. pic.twitter.com/UZUMw3yyz2 — TORGENE (@TORGENEMEDIA) August 4, 2020

#BREAKING – Video taken by the port of #Beirut shows incredible damage following a MASSIVE explosion. Reports that a warehosue stockpiling fireworks and multiple forms of chemicals erupted. Hundreds are reportedly wounded in the #explosion, #Lebanese Army are assisting EMS. pic.twitter.com/dYkucSE55H — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 4, 2020

В результате происшествия, как сообщает NNA, пострадало “бесчисленное количество” людей. На месте происшествия работает Красный Крест, чтобы помочь пострадавшим на месте и транспортировать их в больницы. К спасению людей привлечены команды военных и силовых структур.

Видео из зоны взрыва демонстрируют и большое количество погибших.

⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO⚠️ Several d€ad bodies r seen in #Beirut explosion area.Unconfirmed reports of Hezbollah fighters deploying in port area where blast took place.Eye witness heard on video says “it’s a missile not a bomb.” As per locals,Number of casualties may b more than 500. pic.twitter.com/BkMN8ndd9v — Dr. APR 🇮🇳🍁 (@drapr007) August 4, 2020