Об этом сообщают #Буквы.

Во вторник, 4 августа, в ливанской столице произошел крупный пожар. Большие столбы красного дыма видно во всем городе.

Фото: AFP

По информации государственного информационного агентства Ливана NNA, пожар произошел на складе взрывчатых веществ в порту.

Сильные взрывы были слышны по всему городу. Корреспондент AFP с места происшествия сообщает, что взрывов было два.

В комментариях изданию Reuters очевидцы происшествия рассказали, что мощной взрывной волной были выбиты окна в домах местных жителей.

“Я увидела огненный шар и дым, поднимающийся над Бейрутом. Люди кричали и бегали, истекающих кровью. Балконы зданий обрушились. Стекла в высотных зданиях разбивались и падали на улицу”, — говорили свидетели.

Фото и видео очевидцев свидетельствуют, что были повреждены десятки зданий и транспортных средств. Улицы города усеяны обломками зданий и стеклом.

В результате происшествия, как сообщает NNA, пострадало “бесчисленное количество” людей. На месте происшествия работает Красный Крест, чтобы помочь пострадавшим на месте и транспортировать их в больницы. К спасению людей привлечены команды военных и силовых структур.

Видео из зоны взрыва демонстрируют и большое количество погибших.