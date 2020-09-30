Об этом сообщается в Instagram-аккаунте Pantone.
Отмечается, что цвет был создан при поддержке шведского производителя менструальных чаш Intimina, который запустил кампанию по борьбе с культурой стыда вокруг месячных.
“Активный и смелый красный оттенок Period вдохновляет менструирующих женщин гордиться собой, уверенно переживать менструации, воспевать волнующую и мощную жизненную силу, с которой они родились, а также призывает всех, независимо от пола, чувствовать себя комфортно и открыто говорить об этой естественной функции человеческого тела“, – подчеркнули в Pantone.
Presenting “Period”, a new red shade created to break the stigma around menstruation and promote period positivity. Swedish healthcare brand @intimina came to Pantone Color Institute to develop this custom color in support of their global campaign to make menstruation more visible and normalize this most normal of bodily functions. “An active and adventurous red hue, courageous Period emboldens people who menstruate to feel proud of who they are. To own their period with self-assurance; to stand up and passionately celebrate the exciting and powerful life force they are born with; to urge everyone regardless of gender to feel comfortable to talk spontaneously and openly about this pure and natural bodily function.” Pantone Color Institute collaborated with @Intimina on the Seen + Heard campaign to create a red shade that is inspired by a steady menstrual flow. Pantone and Intimina worked alongside a gynecologist and consulted research published in Medical News Today to develop the shade, but by no means is this supposed to be an accurate depiction. Instead, we created a visual identifier of a red shade that would help @Intimina leverage the power of color to share their story.
- Ранее институт цвета Pantone назвал главный цвет 2020 года. Им стал классический синий.