We created Mylo™ because we saw a need to evolve past our current use of leather and synthetic leathers. Our supple yet durable mycelium-based material is grown in a matter of days with a process that uses renewable inputs and is designed to be as sustainable as it can be at every stage of its lifecycle. We also like to think it’s easy on the eyes. Watch our Stories to learn more about this next-gen material.