Фото опубликовали на странице бренда в Instagram.
50-летняя Наоми в рекламном ролике снялась оголенной.
Она позировала только в черной шляпе и перчатках.
При этом, модель говорит цитату писателя Оскара Уайльда: “У меня непривередливый вкус: мне достаточно самого лучшего”.
View this post on Instagram
[SOUND ON] “I have the simplest of tastes. I am always satisfied with the best.” – Oscar Wilde ⚡⚡⚡ INDULGE like the EYE-CONIC @naomi directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel in #DarkStar Mascara ⚡⚡⚡ Dark Star Mascara arrives TOMORROW, 7.14.20 at 10AM EST—sign up for VIP EARLY ACCESS at the Link in Bio — 9AM EST – VIP Early Access 10AM EST – Available at PATMcGRATH.COM — Directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel Narrated by the ICONIC @marisaberensonofficial Hair @guidopalau Art Direction @duzansky Set Design @maryhoward_setdesign #MakeupByPatMcGrath for #patmcgrathlabs — #PMGHowTo FACE — Prep the skin with Sublime Perfection Primer using fingertips — Buff an even layer of Sublime Perfection Foundation in ‘MEDIUM DEEP 26’ into the skin with the Sublime Perfection Foundation Brush — Layer Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘BRONZE’ onto the high points of the skin with fingertips — Set the face with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder in ‘MEDIUM 3’ & ‘MEDIUM DEEP 4’ using the Sublime Perfection Powder Brush EYES — Contour the crease using ’XTREME DUSK’ eye shadow from Mothership VI: Midnight Sun with a small blending brush — Use a flat brush to press ’XTREME DUSK’ eye shadow onto the outer third of the lid — Use a finger to press ‘BRONZED GOLD’ pigment & ‘’BLITZ BROWN’ pigment from the Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Quad across the lid — Emphasize the inner corner & inner third of the lid with ‘ASTRAL GOLD ALLURE’ pigment — Add depth to the outer corner with ‘’BLITZ BLUE’ BORDEAUX’ pigment using a small blending brush — Tightline the upper & lower waterline with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ’XTREME BLACK’ — Apply Dark Star Mascara & false lashes LIPS — Apply ‘SUBURBIA’ PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil all over the top & bottom lips — Define the shape of the lips with ‘MANHATTAN’ PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil — Press ‘OMI’ MatteTrace Lipstick onto the outer corner of the lip to add depth — Finish the lips with ‘PRIMADONNA’ Lust Gloss
View this post on Instagram
“I have the simplest of tastes. I am always satisfied with the best.” – Oscar Wilde ❤️🔥❤️ #INDULGEtheEYE directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel in #DarkStar Mascara ⚡⚡⚡ Sign up NOW at PATMcGRATH.COM Directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel Narrated by the ICONIC @marisaberensonofficial Hair @guidopalau Art Direction @duzansky #MakeupByPatMcGrath for #patmcgrathlabs
При этом, Наоми стала первым глобальным амбассадором бренда.
Еще в одном рекламном ролике кампейна сняла супермодель Ирина Шейк. Она проговаривает слова из романа Стендаля “Красное и черное”: “Я восхищаюсь ее красотой, но боюсь ее ума”.
View this post on Instagram
[SOUND ON] “I love her beauty, but I fear her mind.” ― Stendhal ⚡⚡⚡ LASH HAUTE like TWO of the BEST @irinashayk & @damianhurley1 directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel wearing the ONE-SWIPE for INSTANT LASH LUXURY #DarkStar Mascara ⚡⚡⚡ Shop YOUR NEW MASCARA OBSESSION TOMORROW 07.14.20 at 10AM EST – Sign up for VIP Early Access now at PATMcGRATH.COM and the link in bio. — Directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel Narrated by the ICONIC @marisaberensonofficial Hair @guidopalau Art Direction @duzansky Set Design @maryhoward_setdesign #MakeupByPatMcGrath for #patmcgrathlabs — #PMGHowTo ⚡IRINA FACE — Prep the skin with Sublime Perfection Primer using fingertips — Buff an even layer of Sublime Perfection Foundation in ‘LIGHT MEDIUM 10’ into the skin with the Sublime Perfection Foundation Brush — Layer Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘NUDE’ onto the high points of the skin with fingertips — Set the face with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder in ‘LIGHT 1’ using the Sublime Perfection Powder Brush EYES — Use a detail brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid to apply ‘BLITZ EMERALD’ pigment onto the inner half of the lid — Apply ‘BLITZ AQUAMARINE’ pigment across the center of the lid using a flat brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid — Define the outer corner with ‘BLITZ PURPLE’ pigment & extend into a wing — Line the lash line with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner & extend into a wig — Apply Dark Star Mascara & false lashes LIPS — Keep the lips bare & hydrated with Lip Fetish Lip Balm in ‘CLEAR’
Стоит отметить, что автором кампейна стал именитый мировой фотограф Стивен Мейзел.
