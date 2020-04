View this post on Instagram

“My husband, Justin, my son, and I have been out here on my aunt’s farm—Being here means so much to me. This is where I would come every summer to see my family and be with my cousins. The most important thing has been remembering to ‘fear not.’ Turn your TV off, get off social media, and remember not just to think positively, but to speak it,“ Thank you so much for featuring me among so many amazing creators @voguemagazine ❤️ 📸 & 🎞 by @mrjustinervin