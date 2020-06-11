Об этом она сообщила в своем Instagram-аккаунте.
“Я рада наконец объявить, что я новый амбассадор Puma!!! Ситуации за последние несколько недель высветили несправедливость, неравенство и жестокость полиции, с которыми сталкиваются темнокожие люди, как в Америке, так и во всем мире, поэтому для меня было действительно важно установить партнерские отношения с брендом, который дает мне возможность защищать людей и организации, работающие чтобы внести значимые изменения”, – говорится в сообщении.
Харлоу отметила, что в качестве амбассадора Puma она планирует активно сотрудничать с фондом The Trayvon Martin и в ближайшее время бренд отправит одежду и обувь Puma для их летнего лагеря STEM.
