Об этом она сообщила в своем Instagram-аккаунте.
“Мой худший кошмар: в прошлую пятницу я была готова окунуться в хорошую книгу. Я работала весь день, поэтому приняла горячую ванну, поела и направилась в гостиную. К своему ужасу я нашла в своем номере скрытую камеру, замаскированную под зарядное устройство для телефона”, – рассказала модель.
По словам Александры, она сразу поняла, что за устройство перед ней, потому что ранее в Интернете было вирусным видео, в котором молодая модель предупредила других женщин о жутких камерах, установленных в туалетах, в местах переодевания и так далее.
Андон обратилась в полицию, но выяснилось, что ее случай находится в “серой зоне”, когда непонятно, идет это вразрез с законом или нет.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
**update: his listing has been removed** My worst nightmare— Last Friday I was ready to kick up my feet and dive into a good book. I had been working all day so I ran a hot bath, ate, then headed towards the living room. To my horror I found a hidden camera in my @airbnb disguised as a phone charger. The only reason I even knew what it was is because years ago a video went viral when a young model warned other womxn about creepy photographers using them in bathrooms , changing areas etc. The police told me it was a gray area. It didn’t matter that he hadn’t disclosed this information to me or on his listing. It didn’t matter that he possibly saw me naked. It was his house , and if I’m naked in the “common areas” then that’s on me 🙃 According to Airbnb: “Airbnb does not permit security cameras or recording devices in private spaces, regardless of disclosure to guests. We require that hosts include this information in their listing descriptions, photos, and photo captions. Users found to be in violation of this policy may be suspended or deactivated.” As of today, Brian Medenwaldt’s listing is still active. It’s hard to feel safe, especially as a womxn when there are no real consequences. My privacy was violated and used for God only knows what. My peace of mind was robbed and I won’t even allow myself to think how much worse this could have been had my daughter been with me. Please protect yourselves because these systems won’t. Know what a hidden camera looks like, and thoroughly check the spaces you rent. Please share , repost , and spread the word. Thank you to my friends and loved ones that held me down and emotionally supported me through this. Love y’all 💕
- Airbnb – это самая известная в мире онлайн-площадка для аренды комнат, квартир и домов по всему миру. За время своего существования компания обслужила около миллиона клиентов и, конечно, не обошлось без странных случаев: лужи крови, мошенники, косяки на завтрак, скрытые камеры и еще много сумасшедших вещей. Подробнее об этом читайте в материале #Букв.