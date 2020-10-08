Об этом сообщается в Instagram-аккаунте бренда.
На новой должности Гленн будет заниматься стилем бренда, коммуникационной стратегией и оформлением бутиков Diesel.
Дизайнер уже работал с Diesel в рамках проекта бренда Red Tag и представлял их совместную коллекцию на Неделе моды в Милане весна / лето 2019.
“С тех пор, как я встретил Гленна в 2017 году, я увидел, как его опыт растет, а его талант укрепляется. Работа с ним над Diesel Red Tag, совместное изучение архивов и наследия нашей компании, наблюдение за его взаимодействием с брендом, сблизило нас, и я рад видеть, что теперь он встает у руля Diesel”, – отметил основатель бренда Ренцо Россо.
OTB is proud to announce the appointment of @glennmartens as Creative Director of Diesel effective immediately. In his new role, Glenn will overview the global brand’s style, communications, interior design, and more in general its overall creativity. Born in 1983, Glenn Martens is a Belgian designer who started his career at Jean Paul Gaultier, and since 2013 he is the Creative Director of Parisian brand Y/Project. In 2017 Glenn won the ANDAM award (of which OTB is one of the historical supporters), and in 2018 Glenn was one of the guest designers of Diesel’s experimental capsule series Diesel Red Tag. Thus Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel: “Ever since I met Glenn in 2017 I saw his experience grow and his talent cement. Working with him on Diesel Red Tag, going through our company’s archives and heritage together, seeing him interact with the brand, brought us closer, and I am happy to now see him take the helm of Diesel, where he will marry his design vision with the iconoclastic values of this unique brand”. “I am extremely honored and excited to join the Diesel family. Synonymous with radicality, honesty, and optimism, Diesel helped shape the way we see the future. Its unique voice has made it an undeniable icon. Today, more than ever, I feel the need to celebrate these founding values, to build bridges through a message of hope”, is the comment of Glenn Martens.
- Ранее итальянский бренд одежды Diesel снял рекламный короткометражный фильм о жизни трансгендерной девушки. Съемки клипа проходили в украинской столице.