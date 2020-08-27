Радостную новость Блум сообщил в Instagram.
“Добро пожаловать в мир, Дейзи Дал Блум!” – написал актер.
Блум также опубликовал фото, на котором показал крошечную ручку малышки.
“Мы полны любовью и удивляемся безопасного и здорового рождению нашей дочери”, – говорится в их сообщении.
Стоит отметить, что пара уже четыре года вместе и в этом году должны были пожениться, но свадьбу пришлось отложить из-за эпидемии коронавируса.
Для певицы этот ребенок первый, а вот актер уже воспитывает девятилетнего сына Флинна от бывшей жены Миранды Керр.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Стоит отметить, что звездная пара является послами UNICEF.
