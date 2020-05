View this post on Instagram

This Fall, we are thrilled to debut the 12-issue limited series DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES, adapted & scripted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, who co-wrote the eponymous prequel novel based on Frank Herbert’s notes. . Set in the years leading up to the explosive events of Dune, DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES transports readers to the far future on the desert planet Arrakis where Pardot Kynes seeks its secrets. Meanwhile, a violent coup is planned by the son of Emperor Elrood; an eight-year-old slave Duncan Idaho seeks to escape his cruel masters; and a young man named Leto Atreides begins a fateful journey. These unlikely souls will come together as renegades and soon discover that fate has decreed they will change the very shape of history. . Click the link in our bio for more details or visit bit.ly/DUNEHAann . #Dune #HouseAtreides . DUNE logo created by Bill Sienkiewicz for Dune: The Graphic Novel, adaptation by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, published by Abrams ComicArts. Used with permission.