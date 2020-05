View this post on Instagram

Incoming news transmission! Academy Award winner @TaikaWaititi will direct and co-write (with Academy Award nominated screenwriter @KrystyCairns) a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release. Emmy Award winner Leslye Headland is also set to write, produce, and serve as showrunner for a new untitled Star Wars series in development coming to #DisneyPlus. Get all the details on StarWars.com.