We got Nicks song on the radio guys! Thank you to @stevievanzandt every night at 6pm EST on @siriusxm channel 21!!! Holy Moly!!! AND right after we finished singing tonight I got a phone call from the hospital saying that Nick made it out of surgery alive and he is headed to his room to rest and recover! AMEN! He is hearing us!!! He is hearing the support, the love and your voices everyday. I just know it. Thank you God for watching over him and for the incredible doctors and nurses @cedarssinai hospital! ❤️ I may sleep tonight.