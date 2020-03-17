Про це він повідомив в своєму Instagram-акаунті.
“Привіт з Норвегії! На жаль, сьогодні я здав позитивний тест на коронавірус Covid-19. Моя сім’я і я самоізолюємося вдома на стільки, скільки буде потрібно. Ми в доброму здоров’ї – у мене тільки легкі симптоми застуди”, – написав актор.
Він також закликав “всіх бути надзвичайно обережними і робити все можливе, щоб зупинити поширення вірусу”.
Крім того, Хівью нагадав, що з метою уникнення захворювання на коронавірус слід: мити руки, дотримуватися дистанції в 1,5 метра з іншими людьми і дотримуватися карантину.
“Разом ми можемо боротися з цим вірусом і запобігти кризі в наших лікарнях. Будь ласка, піклуйтеся один про одного, тримайтеся на відстані та будьте здорові!” – додав він.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
- 11 березня Всесвітня організація охорони здоров’я оголосила пандемію коронавірусу у світі.