Про це пише CNN.
Поліція США Капітолію підтвердила, що в п’ятницю, 10 січня, були заарештовані 147 осіб.
Хоакін Фенікс на акції протесту висловився про зв’язок клімату з виробництвом м’яса і молока. А Мартін Шин закликав боротися зі змінами клімату. “Нехай наша країна прокинеться!” – заявив він.
