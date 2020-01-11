Про це пише CNN.

Поліція США Капітолію підтвердила, що в п’ятницю, 10 січня, були заарештовані 147 осіб.

Хоакін Фенікс на акції протесту висловився про зв’язок клімату з виробництвом м’яса і молока. А Мартін Шин закликав боротися зі змінами клімату. “Нехай наша країна прокинеться!” – заявив він.

He’s done it again 👏

Joaquin Phoenix is the embodiment of “Never Be Silent”. A true activist for animals and the planet.

You have to hear what he has to say about what you can do to help combat climate change TODAY. pic.twitter.com/kyFBDhwaQO

— PETA (@peta) 10 января 2020 г.