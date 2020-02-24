«Гарячі дівчата за Берні Сандерса»: новий флешмоб у соцмережах

#Букви зібрали найяскравіші фото дівчат.

Все почалося з того, що модель Емілі Емілі Ратажковскі опублікувала в Instagram пост в підтримку Сандерса. Це побачили студентки з Чикаго Данако Катовіце (Danaka Katovich) і Хадия Афзал (Hadiya Afzal) і у них з’явився локальний мем про “гарячих дівчат”.

12 січня вони покликали всіх “гарячих дівчат по Сандерса” в загальний чат.

Дівчата хотіли привернути жартом пару чоловік, а вийшов масштабний флешмоб.

if u wanna be hot, just be hot! if u wanna be a girl, just be a girl! if you want Medicare for All, just vote for @BernieSanders! #HotGirlsForBernie pic.twitter.com/uw5TzllTc0 — parkington lane (@hadiya_afzal) January 24, 2020

I’m proud to endorse @BernieSanders for president. He is the only candidate who wants to give hot girls (and everyone) healthcare. #hotgirlsforbernie pic.twitter.com/vrj3XVzE8f — d (@wifeoftoast) January 24, 2020

bernie sanders is hot and so am i #hotgirlsforbernie pic.twitter.com/TjVY3pyLHP — grace (@GSiegelman) January 24, 2020

Today is for the King. Happy holidays, everyone. #HOTGIRLSFORBERNIE pic.twitter.com/WSKH4AgZat — the cornpop princess (@gay_bride) January 24, 2020

#hotgirlsforbernie bernie if ur seeing this pls dm me i want to ask u something pic.twitter.com/VVjzNR7Pej — 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞 (@thomasjeferstan) January 24, 2020

A hashtag where I can post cute pictures of myself and make my political views known? I’m 1000% in #hotgirlsforbernie pic.twitter.com/sKzJtkKzla — Leslie (@leslie_nguyen12) January 24, 2020

#hotgirlsforbernie because I think health care should be a human right 💓💓 pic.twitter.com/hODqLcXZjn — kiah dale (@jekiahsosweet) January 25, 2020

#hotgirIsforbernie immediately put a different shirt on and went about my day pic.twitter.com/SzoegzU1kj — amelia elizalde (@ameliaelizalde) February 21, 2020

I know i’m a dime so I wanted to give bernie a thousand of them 😉 #hotgirIsforbernie pic.twitter.com/52pvoIS9Co — medium naturals 4 bernie🦝 (@bussydouche) February 21, 2020

I can’t give much, I can’t afford a campaign tee, or a lot of things, frankly but this is too important not to pitch in. #bernie2020 #berniebro #hotgirIsforbernie pic.twitter.com/SVERSPm1rP — Auburn Lynn (@Auburnlynn_) February 21, 2020