«Гарячі дівчата за Берні Сандерса»: новий флешмоб у соцмережах

#Букви зібрали найяскравіші фото дівчат.
Все почалося з того, що модель Емілі Емілі Ратажковскі опублікувала в Instagram пост в підтримку Сандерса. Це побачили студентки з Чикаго Данако Катовіце (Danaka Katovich) і Хадия Афзал (Hadiya Afzal) і у них з’явився локальний мем про “гарячих дівчат”.
12 січня вони покликали всіх “гарячих дівчат по Сандерса” в загальний чат.
Дівчата хотіли привернути жартом пару чоловік, а вийшов масштабний флешмоб.
if u wanna be hot, just be hot! if u wanna be a girl, just be a girl! if you want Medicare for All, just vote for @BernieSanders! #HotGirlsForBernie pic.twitter.com/uw5TzllTc0
— parkington lane (@hadiya_afzal) January 24, 2020
I’m proud to endorse @BernieSanders for president. He is the only candidate who wants to give hot girls (and everyone) healthcare. #hotgirlsforbernie pic.twitter.com/vrj3XVzE8f
— d (@wifeoftoast) January 24, 2020
bernie sanders is hot and so am i #hotgirlsforbernie pic.twitter.com/TjVY3pyLHP
— grace (@GSiegelman) January 24, 2020
Today is for the King. Happy holidays, everyone. #HOTGIRLSFORBERNIE pic.twitter.com/WSKH4AgZat
— the cornpop princess (@gay_bride) January 24, 2020
#hotgirlsforbernie okay whatever pic.twitter.com/aeC5MOhMtp
— mommy e-thot (@RR2GO) January 24, 2020
#hotgirlsforbernie a hashtag I full heartedly support. pic.twitter.com/v3nH1qp7UF
— Fe 🕊 (@FeTheBae) January 24, 2020
#hotgirlsforbernie bernie if ur seeing this pls dm me i want to ask u something pic.twitter.com/VVjzNR7Pej
— 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞 (@thomasjeferstan) January 24, 2020
A hashtag where I can post cute pictures of myself and make my political views known? I’m 1000% in #hotgirlsforbernie pic.twitter.com/sKzJtkKzla
— Leslie (@leslie_nguyen12) January 24, 2020
#hotgirlsforbernie pic.twitter.com/RPPrpZGa3n
— lentil soup (@alllexdrago) January 24, 2020
Medicare for All is so sexy #hotgirlsforbernie pic.twitter.com/S1pzA82RRl
— tay (@BeefedUpBaddie) January 25, 2020
#hotgirlsforbernie because I think health care should be a human right 💓💓 pic.twitter.com/hODqLcXZjn
— kiah dale (@jekiahsosweet) January 25, 2020
All right I’ll bite #hotgirlsforbernie pic.twitter.com/TQlC9QyUk3
— aynz (@zuzalicious_) January 25, 2020
#hotgirIsforbernie immediately put a different shirt on and went about my day pic.twitter.com/SzoegzU1kj
— amelia elizalde (@ameliaelizalde) February 21, 2020
I know i’m a dime so I wanted to give bernie a thousand of them 😉 #hotgirIsforbernie pic.twitter.com/52pvoIS9Co
— medium naturals 4 bernie🦝 (@bussydouche) February 21, 2020
I can’t give much, I can’t afford a campaign tee, or a lot of things, frankly but this is too important not to pitch in. #bernie2020 #berniebro #hotgirIsforbernie pic.twitter.com/SVERSPm1rP
— Auburn Lynn (@Auburnlynn_) February 21, 2020
В американських ЗМІ опублікували роз’яснювальний матеріал про те, що кандидат у президенти Берні Сандерс є соціал-демократом, а не соціалістом.
- 12 лютого сенатор з Вермонта Берні Сандерс переміг на попередніх виборах (праймеріз) в Нью-Гемпширі, залишивши далеко позаду свого головного конкурента — ексвіцепрезидента США Джо Байдена.
- Станом на 18 лютого сенатор з Вермонта Берні Сандерс є лідером серед кандидатів-демократів. Зокрема, він набрав 31% в опитуванні NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College.