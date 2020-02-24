15:01 Суд поновив Насірова на посаді голови ДФС
«Гарячі дівчата за Берні Сандерса»: новий флешмоб у соцмережах

У соціальних мережах запустили досить цікавий флешмоб - "гарячі дівчата в підтримку Сандерса". Суть його в тому, що молоді дівчата публікують свої фото з хештег #HotGirlsForBernie.

Понеділок, 24 лютого 2020, 14:28

#Букви зібрали найяскравіші фото дівчат.

Все почалося з того, що модель Емілі Емілі Ратажковскі опублікувала в Instagram пост в підтримку Сандерса. Це побачили студентки з Чикаго Данако Катовіце (Danaka Katovich) і Хадия Афзал (Hadiya Afzal) і у них з’явився локальний мем про “гарячих дівчат”.

12 січня вони покликали всіх “гарячих дівчат по Сандерса” в загальний чат.

Дівчата хотіли привернути жартом пару чоловік, а вийшов масштабний флешмоб.

В американських ЗМІ опублікували роз’яснювальний матеріал про те, що кандидат у президенти Берні Сандерс є соціал-демократом, а не соціалістом.

