#Lockdown has its perks for #Africanpenguins in Simon’s Town. This is one of the reasons why our Penguin Rangers have their hands full but waddling down the street is enjoyable & safer for the birds these days, clearly!

#AdoptAnEgg at https://bit.ly/3csbrtQ and get connected to the very heart of saving this #endangeredspecies.

Video credit: @MikaelaSlier

Keeping our seabirds safe with #CityofCT SANParks – Table Mountain National Park and Cape Town Environmental Education Trust – CTEET

Опубліковано SANCCOB saves seabirds Пʼятниця, 17 квітня 2020 р.