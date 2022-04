Про це Мелінда Сіммонс заявила у Twitter.

Rape is a weapon of war. Though we don’t yet know the full extent of its use in #Ukraine it’s already clear it was part of 🇷🇺 arsenal. Women raped in front of their kids, girls in front of their families, as a deliberate act of subjugation. Rape is a war crime.

— Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) April 3, 2022