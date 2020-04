View this post on Instagram

Until April 5th, 10% from any Eva Longoria product sold at @eobuwie and @modivo goes towards coronavirus relief in Poland. Stay home and help us flatten the curve in worldwide. Together we will get through this. #EvaLongoriaShoeCollection #EvaLongoriaxEobuwie #EvaLongoriaxModivo @Eobuwie @Modivo.pl