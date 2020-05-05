Про це повідомив в Instagram головний редактор British Vogue Едвард Енінфул.
“Я не можу передати вам, як мені приємно бачити Джуді Денч, неперевершену королеву сцени і екрану, на її першій обкладинці Vogue у віці 85 років. Це робить її найстарішою зіркою на обкладинці в історії журналу”, — написав він.
Фотографії для журналу були зроблені на початку березня, до того, як весь світ пішов на карантин у зв’язку з пандемією.
В інтерв’ю для журналу Джуді Денч розповіла про завершення своєї кар’єри, любові до шампанського та планах на карантин. Випуск з акторкою вийде 7 травня.
View this post on Instagram
The word “legend” gets thrown around a lot, but in the case of British Vogue’s June cover star, Judi Dench, it’s a more than fitting description. After thrilling audiences for six decades, what she doesn’t know about life and love isn’t worth knowing, so #BritishVogue invited some of the biggest stars on the planet to put their burning questions to Britain’s most beloved actor. Watch as #SamSmith, #Stormzy, #ReeseWitherspoon, #KateMoss, #LaverneCox and more grill the national treasure on everything from her most-used swear word to her short-lived rap career. Watch the full film at the link in bio. Featuring: #JudiDench wearing custom-made @CatherineWalkerLondon and @AnyaTaylorJoy, @CaraDelevingne, @CharlizeAfrica, @CushJumboHere, #DanielCraig, @EllaBalinska, @FrankieGoesToHayward, @KateMossAgency, @KelvHarrJr, @LaverneCox, @NaomiGScott, @OrlandoBloom, @PoppyDelevingne, @ReeseWitherspoon, @RizAhmed, @SamSmith, @IanMcKellen and #Stormzy. Directed and edited by @Kloss_Films, DoP @JaimeAckroyd and produced by @TheRealMinnieCarver, with styling by @KPhelan123, hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland and nails by @MikePocock.
- Раніше американська співачка Біллі Айлиш знялася для свіжого номера китайського Vogue.