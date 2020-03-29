Про це повідомляється на сторінці журналу в Instagram.
Фотографувала зірку нью-йоркський фотограф Аріель Бобб-Вілліс.
Айліш стала однією з героїнь щорічного музичного спецвипуску, який включив в себе 25 пісень, які визначають музику в наші дні.
“Я люблю знущатися над людьми, дратувати людей. Мені подобається, коли на мене дивляться. Мені подобається бути в головах людей”, – сказала Біллі Айліш.
‘‘I love bugging people out, freaking people out. I like being looked at. I like being in people’s heads. I feed oﬀ it.’’ @billieeilish’s songs have earned more than 15 billion combined streams worldwide, according to Spotify, and her five most-watched videos on YouTube have some 2.5 billion views in all — not bad for an 18 year old. Eilish is remarkable for her abiding interest in the grim and the upsetting. She has resuscitated an aesthetic of macabre transgression that has been almost entirely absent from the musical mainstream since the ’90s heyday of rock acts like Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson. In her videos, which she helps to devise and occasionally directs herself, she has cried black tears and released a large spider from her mouth. Sick. Photographed by @ariellebobbwillis, read more from @nytmag’s #music issue online now at the link in our bio.
- 18-річна співачка Біллі Айліш роздяглася на своєму концерті в Майямі в знак протесту проти дискримінації людей, заснованої на тому, як виглядає їхнє тіло.
- Раніше #Букви розповідали, хто така Біллі Айліш?