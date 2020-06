View this post on Instagram

I am so excited to share this with all of you. I am honoured to be part of this project, and feel so blessed. This film means so much to me, it was kind of like reliving my own journey, the good and the uncomfortable. It made me realize how far I’ve come to living as my authentic self. I think this couldn’t have come out at a better time as we fight for our lives and rights to be seen/treated equally in our unequal world. I hope this brings you a bit of joy in this dark time, and helps to push the message of equality to the forefront. I want to thank @diesel and @francois_rousselet from the bottom of my heart for making this dream come true. @diesel @francois_rousselet @diversitylab @clare_byrne @chiwonghair @namiyyy #forsuccessfulliving #transisbeautiful #blacktranslivesmatter #equalityforall #chantalesgirl