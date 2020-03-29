Про це йдеться на сторінці Institute Francais de la Mode в Instagram.
Навчання стартує 30 березня і триватиме 4 тижні. Проект називається “Understanding Fashion: from Business to Culture” (“Розуміння моди: від бізнесу до культури”).
Для проведення лекцій запрошені відомі в модній індустрії люди. Так, в проекті беруть участь професор Бенджамін Сімменер, керівники Chanel, LVMH і Saint Laurent.
Крім того, лекції читатимуть дизайнери Крістелль Коші і Пол Сміт.
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
🇬🇧In such exceptional circumstances, IFM has decided to offer a second run of its MOOC “Understanding Fashion: from Business to Culture”, a 4-week course in English with insights from academics, designers and CEOs. Starting on Monday 30 March. Sign up now for free on Future Learn. 🇫🇷En cette période exceptionnelle, l’IFM a décidé de mettre à disposition ses contenus pédagogiques et vous propose une 2ème édition de son MOOC “Understanding Fashion: from Business to Culture” avec la participation de Paul Smith, Sidney Toledano @lvmh et d’autres grands noms de la mode. Un cours en ligne de 4 semaines ouvert dès lundi 30 mars. Inscriptions ouvertes et gratuites sur la plateforme Future Learn. link in bio #ifmparis #mooc #fashionschool #restonscheznous #onlinelearning
Зареєструватися на курс можна за посиланням.
- Лідер на ринку музичних інструментів, компанія Fender запускає тримісячні безкоштовні курси гри на гітарі, щоб скрасити час тих, хто знаходиться на карантині через коронавірус.