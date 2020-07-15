View this post on Instagram

[SOUND ON] “I have the simplest of tastes. I am always satisfied with the best.” – Oscar Wilde ⚡⚡⚡ INDULGE like the EYE-CONIC @naomi directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel in #DarkStar Mascara ⚡⚡⚡ Dark Star Mascara arrives TOMORROW, 7.14.20 at 10AM EST—sign up for VIP EARLY ACCESS at the Link in Bio⁣⁣ —⁣⁣ 9AM EST – VIP Early Access⁣⁣ 10AM EST – Available at PATMcGRATH.COM⁣ ⁣— ⁣ Directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel⁣⁣ Narrated by the ICONIC @marisaberensonofficial⁣⁣ Hair @guidopalau⁣⁣ Art Direction @duzansky⁣⁣ Set Design @maryhoward_setdesign #MakeupByPatMcGrath for #patmcgrathlabs⁣⁣ — ⁣⁣ #PMGHowTo⁣⁣ FACE⁣⁣ — Prep the skin with Sublime Perfection Primer using fingertips ⁣⁣ — Buff an even layer of Sublime Perfection Foundation in ‘MEDIUM DEEP 26’ into the skin with the Sublime Perfection Foundation Brush⁣⁣ — Layer Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘BRONZE’ onto the high points of the skin with fingertips⁣⁣ — Set the face with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder in ‘MEDIUM 3’ & ‘MEDIUM DEEP 4’ using the Sublime Perfection Powder Brush⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ EYES⁣⁣ — Contour the crease using ’XTREME DUSK’ eye shadow from Mothership VI: Midnight Sun with a small blending brush⁣⁣ — Use a flat brush to press ’XTREME DUSK’ eye shadow onto the outer third of the lid⁣⁣ — Use a finger to press ‘BRONZED GOLD’ pigment & ‘’BLITZ BROWN’ pigment from the Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Quad across the lid⁣⁣ — Emphasize the inner corner & inner third of the lid with ‘ASTRAL GOLD ALLURE’ pigment⁣⁣ — Add depth to the outer corner with ‘’BLITZ BLUE’ BORDEAUX’ pigment using a small blending brush⁣⁣ — Tightline the upper & lower waterline with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ’XTREME BLACK’ ⁣⁣ — Apply Dark Star Mascara & false lashes⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ LIPS⁣⁣ — Apply ‘SUBURBIA’ PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil all over the top & bottom lips⁣⁣ — Define the shape of the lips with ‘MANHATTAN’ PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil ⁣⁣ — Press ‘OMI’ MatteTrace Lipstick onto the outer corner of the lip to add depth⁣⁣ — Finish the lips with ‘PRIMADONNA’ Lust Gloss