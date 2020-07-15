Фото опублікували на сторінці бренду в Instagram.

50-річна Наомі в рекламному ролику знялася оголеною.

Вона позувала тільки в чорному капелюсі і рукавицях.

При цьому, модель промовляє цитату письменника Оскара Вайльда: “У мене не вибагливий смак: мені достатньо найкращого”.

View this post on Instagram

[SOUND ON] “I have the simplest of tastes. I am always satisfied with the best.” – Oscar Wilde ⚡⚡⚡ INDULGE like the EYE-CONIC @naomi directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel in #DarkStar Mascara ⚡⚡⚡ Dark Star Mascara arrives TOMORROW, 7.14.20 at 10AM EST—sign up for VIP EARLY ACCESS at the Link in Bio⁣⁣ —⁣⁣ 9AM EST – VIP Early Access⁣⁣ 10AM EST – Available at PATMcGRATH.COM⁣ ⁣— ⁣ Directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel⁣⁣ Narrated by the ICONIC @marisaberensonofficial⁣⁣ Hair @guidopalau⁣⁣ Art Direction @duzansky⁣⁣ Set Design @maryhoward_setdesign #MakeupByPatMcGrath for #patmcgrathlabs⁣⁣ — ⁣⁣ #PMGHowTo⁣⁣ FACE⁣⁣ — Prep the skin with Sublime Perfection Primer using fingertips ⁣⁣ — Buff an even layer of Sublime Perfection Foundation in ‘MEDIUM DEEP 26’ into the skin with the Sublime Perfection Foundation Brush⁣⁣ — Layer Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘BRONZE’ onto the high points of the skin with fingertips⁣⁣ — Set the face with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder in ‘MEDIUM 3’ & ‘MEDIUM DEEP 4’ using the Sublime Perfection Powder Brush⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ EYES⁣⁣ — Contour the crease using ’XTREME DUSK’ eye shadow from Mothership VI: Midnight Sun with a small blending brush⁣⁣ — Use a flat brush to press ’XTREME DUSK’ eye shadow onto the outer third of the lid⁣⁣ — Use a finger to press ‘BRONZED GOLD’ pigment & ‘’BLITZ BROWN’ pigment from the Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Quad across the lid⁣⁣ — Emphasize the inner corner & inner third of the lid with ‘ASTRAL GOLD ALLURE’ pigment⁣⁣ — Add depth to the outer corner with ‘’BLITZ BLUE’ BORDEAUX’ pigment using a small blending brush⁣⁣ — Tightline the upper & lower waterline with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ’XTREME BLACK’ ⁣⁣ — Apply Dark Star Mascara & false lashes⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ LIPS⁣⁣ — Apply ‘SUBURBIA’ PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil all over the top & bottom lips⁣⁣ — Define the shape of the lips with ‘MANHATTAN’ PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil ⁣⁣ — Press ‘OMI’ MatteTrace Lipstick onto the outer corner of the lip to add depth⁣⁣ — Finish the lips with ‘PRIMADONNA’ Lust Gloss

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

При цьому, Наомі стала першим глобальним амбасадора бренду.

Ще в одному рекламному ролику кампейна знялася супермодель Ірина Шейк. Вона промовляє слова з роману Стендаля “Червоне і чорне”: “Я захоплююся її красою, але боюся її розуму”.

View this post on Instagram

[SOUND ON] “I love her beauty, but I fear her mind.” ― Stendhal ⚡⚡⚡ LASH HAUTE like TWO of the BEST @irinashayk & @damianhurley1‎‏ directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel wearing the ONE-SWIPE for INSTANT LASH LUXURY #DarkStar Mascara ⚡⚡⚡ Shop YOUR NEW MASCARA OBSESSION TOMORROW 07.14.20 at 10AM EST – Sign up for VIP Early Access now at PATMcGRATH.COM and the link in bio. — Directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel Narrated by the ICONIC @marisaberensonofficial Hair @guidopalau Art Direction @duzansky Set Design @maryhoward_setdesign #MakeupByPatMcGrath for #patmcgrathlabs — #PMGHowTo ⚡IRINA FACE — Prep the skin with Sublime Perfection Primer using fingertips  — Buff an even layer of Sublime Perfection Foundation in ‘LIGHT MEDIUM 10’ into the skin with the Sublime Perfection Foundation Brush — Layer Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘NUDE’ onto the high points of the skin with fingertips — Set the face with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder in ‘LIGHT 1’ using the Sublime Perfection Powder Brush EYES — Use a detail brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid to apply ‘BLITZ EMERALD’ pigment onto the inner half of the lid — Apply ‘BLITZ AQUAMARINE’ pigment across the center of the lid using a flat brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid  — Define the outer corner with ‘BLITZ PURPLE’ pigment & extend into a wing — Line the lash line with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner & extend into a wig — Apply Dark Star Mascara & false lashes LIPS — Keep the lips bare & hydrated with Lip Fetish Lip Balm in ‘CLEAR’

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

Варто зазначити, що автором кампейну став іменитий світової фотограф Стівен Мейзел.

  • Шеф-кухар 50-річної топ-моделі Наомі Кемпбелл розповів про те, що вона дотримується суворої дієти, на якій абсолютно не можна їсти м’ясо, молочні продукти, а також ті, що містять глютен.