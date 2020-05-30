Про це художник повідомив в своєму Instagram.
За словами Ай Вейвея, пандемія — це “гуманітарна криза”, для боротьби з якою необхідно, щоб люди діяли як поодинці, так і колективно.
“Наш маленький індивідуальний акт стає значним, коли є частиною соціальної реакції. Людина в масці робить жест; суспільство в масках бореться зі смертельним вірусом. І суспільство, яке носить маски через вибір людей, а не через директиви влади, може кинути виклик і протистояти будь-якій силі”, — вважає художник.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a humanitarian crisis. It challenges our understanding of the 21st century and warns of dangers ahead. It requires each individual to act, both alone and collectively. It is not enough to reflect on the new conditions and while away the time without fully inhabiting this moment. Actualizing one’s inner need to participate gives life during COVID a new meaning. This is why I am always involved. I refuse to accept any part of life as a complete loss. Our small individual act becomes powerful when they are part of the social response. An individual wearing a mask makes a gesture; a society wearing masks combats a deadly virus. And a society that wears masks because of the choices of individuals, rather than because of the directive of authorities, can defy and withstand any force. No will is too small and no act too helpless. —Ai Weiwei Sales of Ai Weiwei MASK will benefit equally Human Rights Watch, Refugees International, and Médecins Sans Frontières. Producer: Ai Weiwei Studio @aiww Curator: Alexandra Munroe @alexandramunroe Advisor: Greg Hilty, Lisson Gallery @lisson_gallery To purchase and for more information, please visit https://www.ebay.com/aiweiweimask #aiweiweimask #oneformany
Тому художник вирішив надрукувати власні малюнки на медичних масках для обличчя та продати їх за допомогою сайту eBay.
За інформацією видання The Guardian, в цілому було надруковано 10 тисяч масок з малюнками Ай Вейвей.
Всі кошти з їх продажу будуть перераховані благодійним організаціям, які допомагають тим, хто постраждав від пандемії COVID-19 (Human Rights Watch, Refugees International, і “Лікарі без кордонів”).
- Раніше повідомлялося, що японський бренд одягу “для всіх” Uniqlo випустить спільну зі співачкою Біллі Айлиш і художником Такасі Муракамі колекцію футболок.