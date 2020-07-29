Її перше підключення в Zoom зафільмували.

Освоїти можливості Zoom королеві допомогла її дочка, 69-річна принцеса Анна.

Момент, коли Єлизавета вперше підключилася до Zoom, покажуть в документальному фільмі, який вийде в 95-й день народження королеви.

“Бачиш всіх? У тебе на екрані повинні бути шість осіб”, – запитує Анна.

“Так, але я все одно бачу тільки чотирьох”, – відповіла вона.

“Насправді, я тобі і не потрібна. Ти все одно знаєш, як я виглядаю”, – пожартувала у відповідь Анна.

Після цього королева провела повноцінну зустріч в Zoom. Вона “відвідала” Міністерство закордонних справ.

🌎 The Queen paid a virtual visit to the @ukforeignoffice this week to hear about their COVID-19 response and take part in the virtual unveiling of a new portrait of Her Majesty. . The Queen praised the work of @ukforeignoffice staff for their role in: . ✈️ Helping British travellers to return home as part of the UK’s largest-ever peacetime repatriation . ‪🏥 Securing the delivery of over 16m items of Personal Protective Equipment from overseas, distributed to key workers‬ fighting the virus on the frontline . ‪💉 Working with other countries to develop a vaccine . 🖼 📸 ➡️ The new portrait of Her Majesty – unveiled at the start of the call – was commissioned by the @ukforeignoffice and pays tribute to The Queen’s contribution to British diplomacy, having visited over 100 countries throughout her reign. . To watch the full video, visit The Royal Family’s YouTube channel (link in bio).

Їй показали новий портрет королеви, який зараз прикрашає дипломатичну установу.

Єлизавета пожартувала, що на картині їй забули домалювати чай в чашці.