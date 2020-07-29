View this post on Instagram

🌎 The Queen paid a virtual visit to the @ukforeignoffice this week to hear about their COVID-19 response and take part in the virtual unveiling of a new portrait of Her Majesty. . The Queen praised the work of @ukforeignoffice staff for their role in: . ✈️ Helping British travellers to return home as part of the UK’s largest-ever peacetime repatriation . ‪🏥 Securing the delivery of over 16m items of Personal Protective Equipment from overseas, distributed to key workers‬ fighting the virus on the frontline . ‪💉 Working with other countries to develop a vaccine . 🖼 📸 ➡️ The new portrait of Her Majesty – unveiled at the start of the call – was commissioned by the @ukforeignoffice and pays tribute to The Queen’s contribution to British diplomacy, having visited over 100 countries throughout her reign. . To watch the full video, visit The Royal Family’s YouTube channel (link in bio).