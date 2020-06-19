Про це повідомляється в Instagram-акаунті журналу.
Напередодні Town & Country представили щорічний випуск свого журналу, присвяченого благодійникам. На обкладинку журналу потрапили актор Меттью Мак-Конегі та його дружина Каміла Алвес.
Як відомо, 12 років тому подружжя заснували благодійний фонд Just Keep Livin, діяльність якого пов’язана з роботою з важкими підлітками та популяризацією активного і здорового способу життя.
Introducing our annual Philanthropy Issue, featuring @officiallymcconaughey and @camilamcconaughey, who appear on one of our four covers for the month. The McConaugheys’ “Just Keep Livin’” Foundation, a non-profit they founded in 2008 to empower high school students to lead active lives and make healthy choices, is one deeply rooted in the couple’s passion for working with kids during their most formative years—and they’ll be speaking about their work later this summer during our virtual Philanthropy Summit. “Being active is incredibly important—physically, mentally, and spiritually,” McConaughey says. Click the link in our bio for the full interview with @andrewgoldmanwrites. Photography by @philipmontgomery, styled by @annelchristensen. #TandCPhilanthropy
Алвес на своїй сторінці в Instagram поділилася знімками з фотосесії для журналу, а також бекстейдж-кадром, зробленим під час роботи над знімком для обкладинки.
