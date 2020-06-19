View this post on Instagram

Introducing our annual Philanthropy Issue, featuring @officiallymcconaughey and @camilamcconaughey, who appear on one of our four covers for the month. The McConaugheys’ “Just Keep Livin’” Foundation, a non-profit they founded in 2008 to empower high school students to lead active lives and make healthy choices, is one deeply rooted in the couple’s passion for working with kids during their most formative years—and they’ll be speaking about their work later this summer during our virtual Philanthropy Summit. “Being active is incredibly important—physically, mentally, and spiritually,” McConaughey says. Click the link in our bio for the full interview with @andrewgoldmanwrites. Photography by @philipmontgomery, styled by @annelchristensen. #TandCPhilanthropy