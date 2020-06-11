Про це вона повідомила в своєму Instagram-акаунті.
“Я рада нарешті оголосити, що я новий амбасадор Puma!!! Ситуації за останні кілька тижнів висвітили несправедливість, нерівність і жорстокість поліції, з якими стикаються темношкірі люди, як в Америці, так і в усьому світі, тому для мене було дійсно важливо встановити партнерські відносини з брендом, який дає мені можливість захищати людей і організації, що працюють щоб внести значущі зміни”, – йдеться в повідомленні.
Гарлоу зазначила, що в якості амбасадора Puma вона планує активно співпрацювати з фондом The Trayvon Martin і найближчим часом бренд відправить одяг та взуття Puma для їх літнього табору STEM.
