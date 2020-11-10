Про це вона повідомила в своєму Instagram-акаунті.
“Мій найгірший кошмар: минулої п’ятниці я була готова зануритися в хорошу книгу. Я працювала весь день, тому прийняла гарячу ванну, поїла і попрямувала до вітальні. До свого жаху я знайшла в своєму номері приховану камеру, замасковану під зарядний пристрій для телефону”, – розповіла модель.
За словами Олександри, вона відразу зрозуміла, що за пристрій перед нею, тому що раніше в Інтернеті було вірусним відео, в якому молода модель попередила інших жінок про страшні камери, встановлені в туалетах, в місцях переодягання і так далі.
Андон звернулася в поліцію, але з’ясувалося, що її випадок знаходиться в “сірій зоні”, коли незрозуміло, йде це врозріз з законом чи ні.
**update: his listing has been removed** My worst nightmare— Last Friday I was ready to kick up my feet and dive into a good book. I had been working all day so I ran a hot bath, ate, then headed towards the living room. To my horror I found a hidden camera in my @airbnb disguised as a phone charger. The only reason I even knew what it was is because years ago a video went viral when a young model warned other womxn about creepy photographers using them in bathrooms , changing areas etc. The police told me it was a gray area. It didn’t matter that he hadn’t disclosed this information to me or on his listing. It didn’t matter that he possibly saw me naked. It was his house , and if I’m naked in the “common areas” then that’s on me 🙃 According to Airbnb: “Airbnb does not permit security cameras or recording devices in private spaces, regardless of disclosure to guests. We require that hosts include this information in their listing descriptions, photos, and photo captions. Users found to be in violation of this policy may be suspended or deactivated.” As of today, Brian Medenwaldt’s listing is still active. It’s hard to feel safe, especially as a womxn when there are no real consequences. My privacy was violated and used for God only knows what. My peace of mind was robbed and I won’t even allow myself to think how much worse this could have been had my daughter been with me. Please protect yourselves because these systems won’t. Know what a hidden camera looks like, and thoroughly check the spaces you rent. Please share , repost , and spread the word. Thank you to my friends and loved ones that held me down and emotionally supported me through this. Love y’all 💕
- Airbnb – це найвідоміший в світі онлайн-майданчик для оренди кімнат, квартир і будинків по всьому світу. За час свого існування компанія обслужила близько мільйона клієнтів і, звичайно, не обійшлося без дивних випадків: калюжі крові, шахраї, косяки на сніданок, приховані камери і ще багато божевільних речей. Детальніше про це читайте в матеріалі #Букв.