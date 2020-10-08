Про це повідомляється в Instagram-акаунті бренду.
На новій посаді Гленн буде займатися стилем бренду, комунікаційною стратегією і оформленням бутиків Diesel.
Дизайнер вже працював з Diesel в рамках проєкту бренду Red Tag і представляв їх спільну колекцію на Тижні моди в Мілані весна / літо 2019.
“З тих пір, як я зустрів Гленна в 2017 році, я побачив, як його досвід зростає, а його талант зміцнюється. Робота з ним над Diesel Red Tag, спільне вивчення архівів та спадщини нашої компанії, спостереження за його взаємодією з брендом, зблизило нас, і я радий бачити, що тепер він встає біля керма Diesel”, – зазначив засновник бренду Ренцо Россо.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
OTB is proud to announce the appointment of @glennmartens as Creative Director of Diesel effective immediately. In his new role, Glenn will overview the global brand’s style, communications, interior design, and more in general its overall creativity. Born in 1983, Glenn Martens is a Belgian designer who started his career at Jean Paul Gaultier, and since 2013 he is the Creative Director of Parisian brand Y/Project. In 2017 Glenn won the ANDAM award (of which OTB is one of the historical supporters), and in 2018 Glenn was one of the guest designers of Diesel’s experimental capsule series Diesel Red Tag. Thus Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel: “Ever since I met Glenn in 2017 I saw his experience grow and his talent cement. Working with him on Diesel Red Tag, going through our company’s archives and heritage together, seeing him interact with the brand, brought us closer, and I am happy to now see him take the helm of Diesel, where he will marry his design vision with the iconoclastic values of this unique brand”. “I am extremely honored and excited to join the Diesel family. Synonymous with radicality, honesty, and optimism, Diesel helped shape the way we see the future. Its unique voice has made it an undeniable icon. Today, more than ever, I feel the need to celebrate these founding values, to build bridges through a message of hope”, is the comment of Glenn Martens.
- Раніше італійський бренд одягу Diesel зняв рекламний короткометражний фільм про життя трансгендерної дівчини. Зйомки кліпу проходили в українській столиці.