Repost from @nataliecweaver ♥️ ——————————————————- The kids wanted to do a photoshoot with the Sophia doll this morning. I never realized that this doll would play such a vital role in my children’s healing and expression of grief. ⁣ ⁣ They include the Sophia doll in their playtime; they hug her when they miss their sister, take turns sleeping with it, and care for it with the same gentleness and love they had for Sophia. ⁣ ⁣ Sophia loved this doll and loved being able to see herself in a doll for the first time in her life. Now my other children are benefiting from being able to see their sister in a doll too. ⁣ ⁣ Thanks to A Doll Like Me for making that happen. I’m forever grateful to have a Sophia doll. Thank you, Amy! #normalizefacialdifferences #grief #sibilingloss #sweetsophia #childloss