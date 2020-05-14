Про це повідомляють #Букви.
Ще кілька років тому Емі Яндрісевіц була соціальною працівницею в одній з лікарень Вісконсіна та доглядала за дітьми з відділення дитячої онкології. Її завданням було “допомогти дітям адаптуватися до тієї неконтрольованої ситуації, в якій вони опинилися”.
У роботі зі своїми підопічними Яндрісевіц використовувала метод ігрової терапії, і ляльки, за її словами, є невід’ємною частиною цього процесу.
На прилавках магазинів не зустрінеш ляльок з, наприклад, рідними плямами або ампутованими кінцівками. Але Яндрісевіц впевнена, що кожна дитина “незалежно від статі, етнічної приналежності, віку, медичних проблем або типу статури” повинна мати можливість “дивитися на миле обличчя ляльки і бачити своє власне”.
Тому жінка створила проєкт A Doll Like Me (“Лялька як я”) і почала шити унікальних ляльок для особливих дітей.
“Моя мама навчила мене, що якщо ти бачиш щось, що хочеш змінити, зміни це! Так я і зробила”, — розповіла вона.
Серед ляльок, які зробила Яндрісевіц, немає жодної схожої. Кожна з них була виготовлена індивідуально для дитини, якій вона призначалася.
Раніше кошти на матеріали та роботу батьки та опікуни дітей, якщо могли собі це дозволити, давали самі. Це Яндрісевіц вважала це неправильним, тому вона створила некомерційну організацію Jandrisevits A Doll Like Me та відповідний аккаунт на платформі для збору коштів GoFundMe, за допомогою якої їй вдалося залучити $ 220 тисяч.
Тепер жінка отримала можливість повністю віддатися цій справі, а також шити ляльок для особливих дітей абсолютно безкоштовно.
Творець унікальних іграшок зазначає, що виготовлення ляльок для неї “більше схоже на служіння або місію, ніж на бізнес”.
До того ж, весь процес створення ляльок і за кілька років після запуску проєкту відбувається у Яндрісевіц вдома. Робочим місцем при цьому служить обідній стіл в їдальні.
“Їдальня не використовувалася за призначенням понад три роки!”, — жартує Емі.
За весь час існування проєкту “Лялька як я” Яндрісевіц зробила близько півтисячі унікальних іграшок для дітей з усіх куточків Землі.
Фотографії нових робіт жінка вже кілька років публікує в Instagram-акаунті “a_doll_like_me”.
View this post on Instagram
Repost from @nataliecweaver ♥️ ——————————————————- The kids wanted to do a photoshoot with the Sophia doll this morning. I never realized that this doll would play such a vital role in my children’s healing and expression of grief. They include the Sophia doll in their playtime; they hug her when they miss their sister, take turns sleeping with it, and care for it with the same gentleness and love they had for Sophia. Sophia loved this doll and loved being able to see herself in a doll for the first time in her life. Now my other children are benefiting from being able to see their sister in a doll too. Thanks to A Doll Like Me for making that happen. I’m forever grateful to have a Sophia doll. Thank you, Amy! #normalizefacialdifferences #grief #sibilingloss #sweetsophia #childloss
View this post on Instagram
I can’t even 😍 He belongs in a commercial. Let’s change WHO we see and HOW we see them. What if your words can change the narrative for these kids? I think that we all have the potential to become advocates. The main reason I share photos is so that YOU will share photos. The media – print, digital entertainment, advertising – needs to know that you expect change and that you appreciate when the tide shifts toward inclusivity and representation… ❤️ @oprahmagazine @_baby_gap_ @teacollection #blackisbeautiful #raisingstrongblackchildren #albinism #albino #evenboysneeddolls #friendship #inclusion #representationmatters @googleforstartups
View this post on Instagram
Epidermolysis bullosa (EB)…this is a rare genetic condition where the skin and membranes easily blister; this can create open sores across the entire body. Does it sound painful? It is 😞…and I've come to know a few of the little guys who have this. Some of these kids go through more in their short little lives than we can imagine. Look at this sweet peanut. I looked at the photos of her little body and felt pain FOR her. What a trooper. Why am I telling you this? First of all, I'm telling you this so that you know what EB is (and her mommy is totally on board with that!) But of equal importance, I think we when understand each other, we are more empathic and kinder. If we are going to truly push for a community that welcomes everyone and holds a place at the table for every single member, we first have to understand. Because ultimately don't we all deserve that??? ❤️ #epidermolysisbullosa #empathy #bekind @googleforstartups #letsdobetter
View this post on Instagram
A couple weeks ago I talked about empathy….it's more than just caring – it's feeling. It's being so moved by something that it changes our perspective. But first of all, we have to look up. We have to really see the people around us. We have to look into the eyes of another, really look, and see our reflection in those eyes to deeply care. I wrote about this sweet girl the other day. When we hear things like "Syrian crisis" we don't typically imagine that it has a face. It does. This is one of them. I cannot begin to imagine the horrors that people everywhere experience, in particular children. This sweet baby has seen more than her share of horrors – bombings, violence, a fire, unfamiliar places. I have looked at her photos over and over, and what I am struck by is the resilience of the human spirit. This doll is a humble reminder that when one member of our global village hurts, we are all affected. She was gifted through a community fundraiser and at least half a dozen other people contributed items for the doll. It was a community effort for someone they will never meet. This is what empathy looks like. This doll traveled to the other side of the world to the arms of Joulia. When she first saw her doll, I am told that she was confused and she couldn't understand why it didn't look like her other dolls. Her mom explained that it was meant to look like HER. She looked it over and wasn't totally sold. She studied the doll and her own body, then smiled. She said, "I'm going to take her to preschool tomorrow to show my friends." There's an amazing series of photos that show this transition. I look into the face of Joulia and see a lot of things – it's hard not to. It's hard to not be incredibly moved by her. This is the face of one of our own. Wasn't it Jane Goodall who said that "the greatest danger to our future is apathy"? I have no words of wisdom or advice. My dolls are not magic and they aren't going to change the world. I hope that for this little girl, her doll offers comfort. And maybe even some day she will understand that there are a whole lot of people who looked up, looked into her eyes, and cared❤️. #empathy
View this post on Instagram
As consumers, we should push for ALL faces to be represented in ads and movies and TV shows and anywhere the media is, right? Look at this sweet face♥️ I’m not sure which one is the real doll. #nevus #giantcongenitalnevus #beautifulbaby @gerberchildrenswear @teacollection @target @_baby_gap_ @changingthefaceofbeauty
