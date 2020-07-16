#Букви розповідають історію юного героя.
9 липня американському місті Шаєнн (штат Вайомінг) 6-річний Бріджер Уолкер гуляв зі своєю 4-річною сестрою.
У якийсь момент на дівчинку накинулася німецька вівчарка. Хлопчик прикрив дівчинку собою і в результаті був сильно покусаний — йому наклали близько 90 швів.
Про те, що трапилося, в соцмережах розповіла його тітка Ніккі Волкер. Вона вирішила підтримати хлопчисько і завела сторінку в Instagram, в якій описала історію Бріджера. Ніккі також звернулася до знаменитостей, які грали у фільмах про “Месників” та інших улюблених кінострічках хлопчика з проханням підтримати і порадувати його.
“Мій шестирічний племінник Бріджер врятував життя своєї молодшої сестри, стоячи між нею і роздратованою собакою. Отримавши кількох укусів за обличчя і голову, він схопив сестру і побіг разом з нею, щоб убезпечити її. Пізніше він сказав:”Я думав, що якщо хтось повинен був померти, це мав бути я”.
Отримавши приблизно 90 швів, накладених досвідченим пластичним хірургом, він нарешті відпочиває вдома. Ми любимо нашого хороброго хлопчика і хочемо, щоб всі інші супергерої знали про цього останнього героя, який приєднався до них”, — написала Ніколь.
Історія хороброго хлопчика зачепила користувачів соцмереж. За кілька днів пости Ніколь зібрали понад 1 млн лайків і десятки тисяч коментарів.
Реакція знаменитостей
Американська акторка Енн Гетевей була однією з перших, хто похвалив Бріджера.
“Я не “месник”, але я дізнаюся супергероя, коли бачу його. Я можу тільки сподіватися, що я наполовину сміливіша в своєму житті, ніж ти в своєму, Бріджер. Бажаю тобі спокійного одужання та багато крутих на виглях каменів (хлопчик захоплюється геологією — ред.)”, — написала вона.
Також Хетеуей позначила в своєму пості Марка Руффало, який виконав роль “Халка” в серії фільмів про “Месники”.
Після поста актриси багато знаменитостей зв’язалися з сім’єю хлопчика в приватному порядку, про це рідні Бріджера розповіли в коментарі CNN. Це були такі відомі актори, як Том Холланд, Хью Джекман, Захарі Леві, брати Руссо і Роббі Амелл. Не залишив ситуацію без уваги і Руффало.
Актор Кріс Еванс (Капітан Америка) записав хлопчикові зворушливе послання
“Я прочитав твою історію, я бачив, що ти зробив. Упевнений, ти вже не раз це чув, але дозволь мені першим сказати: “Хлопче, ти — герой”. Твій вчинок був неймовірно хоробрим і самовідданою. Твоїй сестрі дуже пощастило, що у неї такий старший брат. Твої батьки дуже пишаються тобою. Я з’ясую твою адресу і пришлю тобі офіційний щит Капітана Америки. Тому що, хлопче, ти його заслуговуєш. Нам потрібні такі люди, як ти”, — сказав Еванс.
Тітка хлопчика також розповіла, що безліч людей хотіли надати фінансову допомогу на лікування хлопчика. Сім’я хлопчика запропонувала замість цього надати допомогу організаціям Wounded Warrior Project і Mission 22, які допомагають ветеранам.
Також Бріджер, юний геолог, приймав у подарунок красиві камені або їхні фото з описом і історією. За тиждень йому вдалося поповнити свою колекцію кількома десятками примірників: