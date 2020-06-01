#Букви розповідають, як на протести відреагували Instagram-знаменитості.
Як повідомлялося раніше, кілька днів тому в Міннеаполісі поліцейські затримали темношкірого чоловіка. При затриманні один з поліцейських застосував задушливий прийом, наступаючи коліном на шию чоловіка. При цьому затриманий, 46-річний Джордж Флойд, неодноразово говорив білому офіцерові, що не може дихати. Внаслідок жорстокого затримання чоловік помер. Судмедексперти підтвердили, що причиною смерті стала задуха.
28 травня в місті Міннеаполіс (штат Міннесота, США) спалахнули акції протесту та сутички з правоохоронцями. У ніч на 29 травня учасники протесту в Міннеаполісі спалили поліцейську дільницю.
30 травня ряд учасників протесту влаштували погроми в магазинах. Вже 1 червня протести після вбивства поліцейськими темношкірого американця Джорджа Флойда охопили всю країну. Також акції протесту проходили в Берліні та Лондоні.
Офіцера поліції Дерека Шовена, який під час затримання душив Джорджа Флойда, взяли під варту.
Багато знаменитостей не залишилися в стороні та підтримали протестувальників постами в соціальних мережах і не тільки.
Аріана Гранде
Американська співачка Аріана Гранде закликала своїх підписників дізнатися більше про проблему расизму та поширювати цю інформацією.
“Наші чорні друзі потребують того, щоб ми демонстрували, щоб ми висловлювалися відкрито. Зараз більше, ніж будь-коли. Онлайн і тим більше оффлайн. Це більше, ніж пости”, — написала вона.
again, i ask my followers to please keep signing these petitions, making donations if u are able to, continue having conversations w family and friends about racism (overt and covert) and the senseless acts of murder that happen in this country far too often, please keep reading up, following accounts on here (i will recommend some!) to keep u updated and learning and sharing links and resources.. our black friends need us to show up and to be better and to be vocal. now more than ever. online. offline even more so. this is more than a post. we have to show up. there is work that needs to be done and it is absolutely on us to do it. #blacklivesmatter here are some accounts i’ve followed that have helped me understand more about my privilege and how to use it to help others. @privtoprog @rachel.cargle @thegreatunlearn @blklivesmatter please feel free to recommend some more as well in my comments.
Кайлі Дженнер
Модель і бізнес-вумен Кайлі Дженнер також закликала підписників ділитися інформацією про те, що відбувається, в Мережі, тому що це —”єдиний спосіб, яким ми можемо об’єднатися, щоб допомогти принести такі необхідні зміни”.
“Я ніколи не буду відчувати біль і страх, які відчувають багато чорношкірих по всій країні кожного дня, але я знаю, що нікому не потрібно жити в страху, і ніхто не заслуговує такої смерті, як Джордж Флойд і багато інших. Говорити давно пора всім нам. Зараз ми маємо справу з двома жахливими пандеміями в нашій країні, і ми не можемо сидіти склавши руки і ігнорувати той факт, що расизм є однією з них”, — написала Кайлі.
since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. i’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. 🕊🤍
Селена Гомез
Американська аторка, співачка та дизайнерка Селена Гомез підтримала рух #blacklivesmatter і також закликала поширювати інформацію про те, що відбувається.
“Я провела останні 24 години, намагаючись все це обробити. Ніхто не зможе повернути назад те, що сталося. Але ми можемо і маємо всі вжити заходів. Занадто багато життів темношкірих були відібрані за занадто довгий час. Вони заслуговують на краще. Вони заслуговують на те, щоб їх почули. Нам всім потрібно робити речі краще і не сидіти мовчки, оскільки ця несправедливість триває”, — прокоментувала Селена.
I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe Photo: Pacific Press
Кім Кардашян
Телезірка та модель Кім Кардашян зазначила, що не може зрозуміти той біль і ті страждання, які переживають темношкірі люди по усьому світу, але вважає за потрібне підтримати їх, висловившись на підтримку протестів публічно.
“Не дивлячись на те, що я ніколи не дізнаюся про біль і страждання, які вони перенесли, або про те, що значить намагатися вижити в світі, який страждає від системного расизму, я знаю, що можу використовувати свій власний голос, щоб посилити ті голоси, які були приглушеними занадто довго”, — написала Кім.
Бейонсі
Американська R&B співачка Бейонсі закликала підписників підписати петицію з вимогою справедливо покарати поліцейських, причетних до смерті Флойда.
Джастін Бібер
Американський виконавець Джастін Бібер присвятив кілька постів вбивству Джорджа Флойда та протестам, пов’язаним з його смертю.
Спершу Бібер опублікував пост, у якому процитував відомого борця проти расизму Мартіна Лютера Кінга: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter” (“Наше життя починає закінчуватися в день, коли ми починаємо мовчати про речі, які мають значення”).
Потім Бібер опублікував пост з підписом: “No lives matter until black lives matter” (Жодне життя не має значення, поки життя темношкірого не має значення).
Ця публікація викликала неоднозначну реакцію в Мережі, оскільки на знімку співак сидить на тлі матюка російською мовою.
Далі був ще один пост, в якому артист закликав до расової справедливості.
“Настав час піднятися з темної і пустельніої долини сегрегації до сонячного шляху расової справедливості”, — написав він.
У четвертому пості співак прокоментував дії правоохоронців, які заарештували тільки одного з чотирьох поліцейських, присутніх під час затримання Флойда.
“Вони скоріше дозволять нації згоріти, ніж заарештують 3 своїх. Нехай це потоне”, — зазначив Бібер.
Кендалл Дженнер
Модель, учасниця реаліті-шоу “Світське життя сімейства Кардашьян” Кендалл Дженнер не присвятила жодного поста ситуації, що склалася, проте поділилася останнім постом Джастіна Бібера:
Дженіфер Лопес
Співачка Дженніфер Лопес також присвятила Флойду та протестам, пов’язаним з його смертю, одразу кілька постів.
Перша публікація — репост відео з піснею 12-річного темношкірого співака з США Кедрона Браянта про його життя. Ця пісня стала своєрідним символом протестів. Пост співачка доповнила тегом #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.
У другому пості Дженніфер, коментуючи протести по всій країні, закликала громадян не піддаватися ненависті та злості, а замість цього “сказати що-небудь, зробити що-небудь, будувати мости, а не спалювати їх”.
Також співачка закликала всіх брати участь у виборах президента у листопаді, оскільки країні “потрібні зміни”.
“За останні кілька років ми збилися зі шляху, але ми можемо знайти дорогу назад. Нам потрібно говорити і говорити про любов. У нас є всі шанси… Нам потрібно провести вибори у листопаді і проголосувати. Нам потрібні зміни! Дещо має змінитися!”, — додала вона.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character…” MLK My beautiful friends… This is a matter of humanity!!! Of goodness and basic human kindness and decency!!! My heart is breaking. So many people are hurting right now. How can anyone say they love this country and not do something when they see lives cut short because of the color of their skin? We need to erase the fear and hatred that exists. Not erase people. We are all God’s children. We need to love and appreciate all the beautiful things that every individual person is. There are more of us who live a life of love and acceptance than those who live in rage and hate. Do not let the angry, and hateful win!! Say something. Do something. Let’s build bridges not burn them. We have lost our way these past few years but we can find our way back. We need to speak up and speak love. Every chance we get… we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE… we need change!!! Somethings got to change!! 🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿 #JusticeForGerogeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #TooManyOthers
Майлі Сайрус
Акторка та співачка Майлі Сайрус закликала кожного з підписників “використати свій голос” та зателефонувати прокуророві або губернаторові Міннесоти і вимагати справедливого покарання для винних у смерті Флойда.
“Вони повинні бути притягнуті до відповідальності. Ми не можемо залишатися осторонь, кожен з нас повинен зробити свій внесок, щоб справедливість для всіх нас стала реальністю”, — вважає Сайрус.
Like so many of you, I am angry, outraged and heartbroken about the injustice in our country that has been going on for way too long- centuries & generations. To my fans, each one of us has a voice—I’m asking you to please use it right now. Please call the Minnesota Governor at 651-201-3400 and Attorney General to demand #justiceforGeorgeFloyd (link in bio for numbers and script from @aclumn). They need to be held accountable. We can’t stand by, we need to each do our part to make justice for everyone a reality.
Кеті Перрі
Американська співачка Кеті Перрі теж присвятила ситуації, що склалася, кілька постів. Вона також поділилася піснею 12-річного Брайанта, доповнивши пост тегом #BLACKLIVESMATTER.
І виступом активістки, яка виступає проти расизму, Джейн Елліот:
Еллен Дедженерес
Відома телеведуча Еллен Дедженерес теж не залишилася осторонь. На сторінці шоу Еллен в Instagram було опубліковано серію постів на підтримку протестного руху.
#repost @barackobama ・・・ I want to share parts of the conversations I’ve had with friends over the past couple days about the footage of George Floyd dying face down on the street under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota. The first is an email from a middle-aged African American businessman. “Dude I gotta tell you the George Floyd incident in Minnesota hurt. I cried when I saw that video. It broke me down. The ‘knee on the neck’ is a metaphor for how the system so cavalierly holds black folks down, ignoring the cries for help. People don’t care. Truly tragic.” Another friend of mine used the powerful song that went viral from 12-year-old Keedron Bryant to describe the frustrations he was feeling. The circumstances of my friend and Keedron may be different, but their anguish is the same. It’s shared by me and millions of others. It’s natural to wish for life “to just get back to normal” as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly “normal” – whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park. This shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020 America. It can’t be “normal.” If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better. It will fall mainly on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately done. But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station – including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day – to work together to create a “new normal” in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.
From my dear friend tWitch. #repost @sir_twitch_alot ・・・ Seriously, what’s it going to take to prove our lives are valuable. I didn’t even know how to approach this. I see and feel the anger on my timeline and I see it on the TV. But then what? Then what? Just a few weeks ago we were yelling about Ahmaud, then Breonna, now yet another King was murdered in broad daylight. In my post about Ahmaud I said we can’t become desensitized. We can’t leave this alone after the hashtags stop trending. These acts are products of a system that needs to be broken. To be infiltrated. But it has to happen after the headlines calm down. This anger and drive is fuel but we have to work at shutting bullshit like this down everyday! Holding people accountable. Even when you might be the only one to speak up. I don’t know where im going with this caption but im sick. Im sad. Rest in power to this King and love to his family for having to endure this. How many hashtags do our black bodies have to make trend before a shift happens.? How many? #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #takeaction
Сама ж Еллен на своїй сторінці в Twitter висловилася на підтримку протестуючих, а також повідомила, що перерахувала кошти декыльком благодійним фондам (Меморіальному фонду Джорджа Флойда, BlkLivesMatter та ACLU), і закликала своїх підписників за можливості теж підтримати їх.
Ріанна
Співачка та дизайнерка Ріанна написала дуже емоційний пост, в якому розповіла, що те, що трапилося, настільки вразило її, що кілька днів вона намагалася триматися подалі від соціальних мереж.
Дії правоохоронців артистка назвала “навмисним вбивством”.
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor