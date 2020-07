View this post on Instagram

#challengeaccepted 💕 thank you to all the wonderful women who nominated me. I live for seeing the unity, celebration and power of women when we come together 🙏🏻 this challenge was originated in Turkey to bring awareness and show solidarity to the Femicide they’ve been witnessing in their country 🖤 please share the origins of this movement when participating in the challenge 🙏🏻